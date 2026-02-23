The Emergency Roadside Essentials Kit You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $21
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're checking off the best Route 66 attractions in every state or embarking on an itinerary to explore every national park in California, you don't need a lot of things for a top-notch road trip. However, in the unfortunate event of a roadside emergency or severe weather interruption, you'll be glad you packed the Ready America Roadside Essentials Kit.
Available at Home Depot, this set is a great entry-level emergency kit for anyone on the road, from road trippers to everyday commuters. It doesn't have everything you need for every conceivable roadside emergency, but the kit is a good place to start and a bargain at only $20.67. For reference, the same set retails at Ready America for $49.99.
The kit consists of nine items, including 12-foot jumper cables, 10 yards of duct tape, two emergency glow sticks, and a multi-tool that resembles a Leatherman. In case your car breaks down in the snow, the emergency survival blanket can be used to retain body heat until help arrives, while the distress banner lets other motorists know that you require assistance. There's also a 33-piece first aid kit, zip ties for temporary repairs, and gloves in case you need to handle anything unsanitary or greasy. The bag itself is compact and will fit easily in your trunk or backseat. Crafted from durable canvas, the carrying case has enough room for extra items, so you can personalize your kit.
Is the Ready America Roadside Essentials Kit worth purchasing?
Though it only has a handful of reviews, 100% of buyers would recommend this kit to fellow shoppers. They also seem to appreciate the budget-friendly price point. "For the price, it was well worth the money," shared one Home Depot reviewer, while a second noted that it has the main things a driver needs in an emergency. The brand itself is quite reputable, too, as another Ready America emergency kit at Home Depot has a glowing 4.5 stars with over 100 reviews.
In terms of contents, the set comes with four out of 10 of the emergency car kit items recommended by the Red Cross. Items you may want to consider adding separately include a power bank, a tire inflation kit, and a flashlight. However, the kit does include jumper cables — something you might end up using more than you'd hope. Dead batteries are the number one reason for AAA roadside assistance calls in the U.S., according to a 2019 report by the automotive club. So, even if you need to add a few items to the bag, the jumper cables make an excellent foundation for your vehicle emergency kit.
The bottom line? The Roadside Essentials Kit is a superstar in terms of value. Being unprepared for an automotive emergency is a mistake you want to steer clear of on a road trip, though you may need additional items beyond this kit for complete peace of mind. If you'd like a more comprehensive kit, consider the Ready America Auto Deluxe Emergency Response Kit ($92.31).