The Emergency Roadside Essentials Kit You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $21

Whether you're checking off the best Route 66 attractions in every state or embarking on an itinerary to explore every national park in California, you don't need a lot of things for a top-notch road trip. However, in the unfortunate event of a roadside emergency or severe weather interruption, you'll be glad you packed the Ready America Roadside Essentials Kit.

Available at Home Depot, this set is a great entry-level emergency kit for anyone on the road, from road trippers to everyday commuters. It doesn't have everything you need for every conceivable roadside emergency, but the kit is a good place to start and a bargain at only $20.67. For reference, the same set retails at Ready America for $49.99.

The kit consists of nine items, including 12-foot jumper cables, 10 yards of duct tape, two emergency glow sticks, and a multi-tool that resembles a Leatherman. In case your car breaks down in the snow, the emergency survival blanket can be used to retain body heat until help arrives, while the distress banner lets other motorists know that you require assistance. There's also a 33-piece first aid kit, zip ties for temporary repairs, and gloves in case you need to handle anything unsanitary or greasy. The bag itself is compact and will fit easily in your trunk or backseat. Crafted from durable canvas, the carrying case has enough room for extra items, so you can personalize your kit.