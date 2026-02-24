Nestled Between Kansas City And Omaha Is Iowa's Scenic Midwest State Park For Hiking Trails And Camping

One of the best things to do in Waubonsie State Park is to hit the trail. There are 8 miles of hiking trails, as well as an additional 8 miles of multi-use trails for horseback riding, biking, or snowmobiling. The most popular walk is the Sunset Ridge Nature Trail, a 2-mile trail that can be done as a loop with the Mincer Trail (which is near the picnic area). It offers a gorgeous spot to watch the sunset and soak up the valley views. The trail is particularly beautiful for fall foliage — one AllTrails user notes it's "so beautiful in the fall with the colors." The Ridge, Bridge, and Valley trails, all located near the park office, are short trails under 1 mile, and there's also a 5-mile equestrian trail, located in the northern part of the park.

If you want to stay the night, Waubonsie State Park has a campground — with both electric and non-electric sites — which is open year-round. There are modern showers and toilets here, although there is also a primitive equestrian campground with unpowered sites and vault toilets. If you'd rather not rough it, Waubonsie offers a few cabins for campers. The three-bedroom cabin and the two-bedroom cabin both have heating and air conditioning. There are also more basic camping cabins, which have air conditioning. Campers will want to beware of raccoons eating their food, though.

Waubonsie State Park is a short 10-minute drive from Hamburg. While there was formerly an admission fee for visitors outside of Iowa, this was lifted in early 2026. Carry on your adventure in southwestern Iowa with a visit to the pretty Hitchcock Nature Center, about an hour's drive away.