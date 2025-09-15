This Scenic Iowa Nature Escape Is A Pretty Preserve With Camping, Trails, And Serene Stargazing
Walk a dusty trail in the shadow of tall trees until you reach the overlook. There, you can look down from the ridge across waving prairie grasses to the rolling hills beyond. If you stay after the sun sets, you'll see a brilliant, glimmering tapestry of stars emerge from the darkness up above. This is Hitchcock Nature Center, 1,500 acres of wild lands in the southwest of Iowa, showcasing a diverse set of landscapes that can only be seen in a few places on planet Earth. Maybe most excitingly, Hitchcock Nature Center offers a glimpse of the prairie that once covered the vast majority of the Hawkeye State. In fact, this unique place has some of the largest swaths of Iowa prairie left.
The term "nature center" may make you think of a building, but make no mistake. This place is a preserve with campsites and hiking trails that can keep you entertained outdoors all day and all night, if you want. However, you should stop by the visitor center if you are traveling with family. There is a tower with views of the landscape, sections designed for children to learn about the local ecosystems while they play, Adventure Packs with wilderness survival tools, and trail guides that you can borrow and take out on the trail.
If you're looking for fun things to do around Omaha, Nebraska, like checking out the jaw-dropping traveler's shrine or visiting the prehistoric petroglyphs in Indian Cave State Park, you should definitely make time for Hitchcock Nature Center. While it is in Iowa, the closest big city is actually across the Iowa/Nebraska border. Not even a road trip away, you can go from the heart of Omaha to a wild trail in Hitchcock Nature Center in less than half an hour.
Keep your eyes on the skies in Hitchcock Nature Center
There's plenty to see at the park during the day, but if you want to be blown away, consider staying after dark. While it may not be an International Dark Sky Place, it's still one of the best places for stargazing, especially the ski hill area. On special nights, like during the Perseid Meteor Shower, the nature center sometimes stays open late, letting visitors watch the skies until midnight to see the spectacular astronomical event. Usually, though, you'll have to camp in Hitchcock Nature Center if you want to see its gorgeous night skies with your own eyes.
At time of writing, it costs $25 to park your RV for the night, $10 to set up a tent either in the campground or at one of the backcountry sites throughout the area, or $50 to reserve a group tent site for your entire astronomy club to have a star party. Just be prepared, the campground and the RV sites are first-come first-serve and there are a very small number. It might be nerve-wracking, but you'll be pleased by how few other campers there are in the nature center at night once you've secured your spot. If you aren't interested in roughing it, there are also cabins available to rent.
While stars are spectacular, you should still look up at the sky while you explore the park during the day — especially in September, October, November, and December. During these months, thousands of birds of prey soar over the nature center. Look into Hitchcock Hawkwatch to learn how to volunteer at the observation tower to get your best chance at seeing these incredible migrating birds and do your part to collect valuable research data for the Hawk Migration Association of North America.
Hike the trails at Hitchcock Nature Center
The best way to explore Hitchcock Nature Center's diverse landscapes is on foot. Usually, there is an accessible boardwalk trail here, but make sure to reach out to the nature center before you arrive to make sure that it's currently open. While it isn't as even as a boardwalk, there are alternative routes for those who aren't in the mood to break a sweat while exploring the nature center. Consider combining the Dozer Cut and Fox Run Ridge Trail for an easy stroll along a dirt path that only takes about 40 minutes to complete. It will take you to one of the best places in the area to see the rare Iowa prairie and the fascinating species of plants and animals that make this place their home. In the summer, it can also be a mesmerizing place to see wildflowers in bloom.
If you're in the mood for a longer, somewhat more challenging journey, try hiking the Dozer Cut Bunker Hill, and Badger Ridge Trail Loop. It takes most hikers about three hours to get back to where they started. After exploring grasslands and forestry areas along the trail, you'll climb high into the hills to see the best views of Hitchcock Nature Center spread out below you.