This Scenic Iowa Nature Escape Is A Pretty Preserve With Camping, Trails, And Serene Stargazing

Walk a dusty trail in the shadow of tall trees until you reach the overlook. There, you can look down from the ridge across waving prairie grasses to the rolling hills beyond. If you stay after the sun sets, you'll see a brilliant, glimmering tapestry of stars emerge from the darkness up above. This is Hitchcock Nature Center, 1,500 acres of wild lands in the southwest of Iowa, showcasing a diverse set of landscapes that can only be seen in a few places on planet Earth. Maybe most excitingly, Hitchcock Nature Center offers a glimpse of the prairie that once covered the vast majority of the Hawkeye State. In fact, this unique place has some of the largest swaths of Iowa prairie left.

The term "nature center" may make you think of a building, but make no mistake. This place is a preserve with campsites and hiking trails that can keep you entertained outdoors all day and all night, if you want. However, you should stop by the visitor center if you are traveling with family. There is a tower with views of the landscape, sections designed for children to learn about the local ecosystems while they play, Adventure Packs with wilderness survival tools, and trail guides that you can borrow and take out on the trail.

If you're looking for fun things to do around Omaha, Nebraska, like checking out the jaw-dropping traveler's shrine or visiting the prehistoric petroglyphs in Indian Cave State Park, you should definitely make time for Hitchcock Nature Center. While it is in Iowa, the closest big city is actually across the Iowa/Nebraska border. Not even a road trip away, you can go from the heart of Omaha to a wild trail in Hitchcock Nature Center in less than half an hour.