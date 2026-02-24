Nestled Between Fort Worth And Lubbock Is A Texas City With A Historic Downtown, Shops, And Restaurants
Situated between the urban beauty of Fort Worth and the underrated music- and art-filled town of Lubbock, there's another city that visitors to North Texas shouldn't miss. Haskell, located about two hours and 45 minutes by car from Fort Worth and two hours and 15 minutes from Lubbock, is far more than just a way-station for road-trippers criss-crossing between these two hubs. This cozy city of roughly 3,000 inhabitants has both a rich history and a vibrant present. With a charming downtown area, tasty eateries, and a multitude of family-owned local shops to enjoy, a visit here is topped off with a dollop of small-town spirit.
While Haskell wasn't incorporated officially until 1907, the town was first settled pre-Civil War under its original name of Willow Pond Springs. Later, the emerging town's name was changed to Rice Springs, and, finally, the ultimate moniker of Haskell emerged in 1885 to memorialize Charles Ready Haskell, a soldier who died in the Goliad Massacre during the Texas Revolution.
Today, Haskell is the seat of the eponymous county, and the town's lovingly preserved downtown is a testament to this area's layered history. Amidst the array of colorful shop facades, you can't miss the striking Haskell County Courthouse building, constructed in 1892, which remains a fixture in the town. Nearby, you'll also find historical and architectural gems such as the Old Vista Bank building and the gorgeous red brick First United Methodist Church.
Peruse the shops in Haskell
Though it's a small town, there are plenty of shopping opportunities to be found in Haskell. For women's apparel, Missy's Boutique is a one-stop shop for fashionable clothes, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories. Founded by a mother and her two daughters, this lovingly curated boutique emporium has been in business since 2008. Missy's Boutique takes pride in providing a wide spectrum of clothing sizes, going up to 3x.
Shopaholics can also visit the memorably named Personality Slipper Shoppe, which bills itself as offering shoppers the benefit of "a department store feel with high-class products," all without leaving Haskell. Here, discovery is part of the fun, and you're sure to find something tantalizing in the shop's array of handcrafted items created by independent designers.
To fully embrace the Texas lifestyle, don't skip out on stopping in at Heads or Tails Hats, a store that's been slinging bespoke headwear for over 45 years. Shoppers can choose from a range of hat shape options, with various brims and crown shapes available, as they create the felt or straw hat of their cowboy dreams. Notably, owner Rick Phemister has been the artisan behind the custom hat worn by each year's Miss Rodeo America since 2010, so you can rest assured that your headwear is in good hands.
Grab a tasty bite at one of Haskell's restaurants
Once you've shopped 'til you feel like you could drop, refuel with a delicious meal at one of Haskell's numerous eateries. Kick things off at Rustic Café with a hearty and delectable all-day breakfast or savory dishes like a burger or pizza and wash it all down with a milkshake – it's classic American cuisine at its tastiest. For more scrumptious "diner food," snag a table at Haskell Outpost, which also offers takeout. Order starters like wings or onion rings to nosh on before tucking into mains, including hamburgers, BLTs, and chicken-fried steak sandwiches.
Looking for some different flavors? Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant serves up authentic Mexican plates such as flautas, enchiladas, quesadillas, specialties like fish tacos, and more, all in a welcoming environment. While Mi Familia doesn't have a liquor license of its own, the restaurant operates with a BYOB policy, so you can bring your beverage of choice to enjoy alongside your food. And, if you're still hungry after your time in Haskell, you can always extend your trip with a detour to Texas' "Bacon City, USA," for more tasty treats and friendly vibes, just under an hour and a half drive away.