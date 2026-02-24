Nestled Between Fort Worth And Lubbock Is A Texas City With A Historic Downtown, Shops, And Restaurants

Situated between the urban beauty of Fort Worth and the underrated music- and art-filled town of Lubbock, there's another city that visitors to North Texas shouldn't miss. Haskell, located about two hours and 45 minutes by car from Fort Worth and two hours and 15 minutes from Lubbock, is far more than just a way-station for road-trippers criss-crossing between these two hubs. This cozy city of roughly 3,000 inhabitants has both a rich history and a vibrant present. With a charming downtown area, tasty eateries, and a multitude of family-owned local shops to enjoy, a visit here is topped off with a dollop of small-town spirit.

While Haskell wasn't incorporated officially until 1907, the town was first settled pre-Civil War under its original name of Willow Pond Springs. Later, the emerging town's name was changed to Rice Springs, and, finally, the ultimate moniker of Haskell emerged in 1885 to memorialize Charles Ready Haskell, a soldier who died in the Goliad Massacre during the Texas Revolution.

Today, Haskell is the seat of the eponymous county, and the town's lovingly preserved downtown is a testament to this area's layered history. Amidst the array of colorful shop facades, you can't miss the striking Haskell County Courthouse building, constructed in 1892, which remains a fixture in the town. Nearby, you'll also find historical and architectural gems such as the Old Vista Bank building and the gorgeous red brick First United Methodist Church.