Between Asheville And Hickory Is North Carolina's Crystal-Clear Blue Ridge Lake For Fishing And Camping
North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are a natural wonderland with jaw-dropping landscapes, from Linville Gorge, best known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," to the Blue Ridge Parkway. While the region was devastated by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, it is now open for tourism (though you should always check out a park's official site for any current closures). In fact, Buncombe County, which encompasses Asheville and its surroundings, is officially a top place to go in 2026. For those looking for lake activities, venture an hour's drive east of Asheville or west of Hickory (the "World's Greatest City" with a low cost of living) to Lake James. This stunning lake, which measures over 6,800 acres, is an artificial reservoir developed in the early 20th century to harness hydroelectric energy for Duke Power.
While the lake's beginnings were rooted in business, today it is visited largely for pleasure, offering fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, and more. The best way to access the lake is by visiting Lake James State Park, a 3,500-acre reserve established on the lake's shores, which features a sandy swimming beach, three campgrounds, fishing piers, and miles of hiking and biking trails. Here, you can immerse yourself in the lake's cinematic beauty, set amidst the dense pine forests and dramatic Blue Ridge Mountains.
Lake James promises a secluded vacation, but it is easy to access. It is about an hour's drive from Asheville Regional Airport and a 1.5-hour drive from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Lake James State Park is free to visit and open daily year-round (except for Christmas Day), with day-use access starting at 7 a.m. However, the park's sandy beach is only open from May through September, and there is a small fee when lifeguards are working.
On the water at Lake James
Lake James has long been renowned for its clear turquoise-colored waters, due to the Blue Ridge Mountain rivers that flow directly into the lake, and it is carefully monitored for high water quality. These waters are an angler's dream, as they are home to large populations of largemouth and smallmouth bass.
On shore, you can fish from the piers at Lake James State Park, one of which juts out into the lake right next to the beach. The state park also offers fishing programs for beginners or those who want to fish with a group. More experienced fishermen can head out on fishing charter trips to hook bass. The best time to fish on Lake James is generally April through October, and a North Carolina fishing license is required.
These sparkling, glassy waters have made Lake James a popular destination for aquatic adventures, especially during the hot summer months. Head to the state park's beach, a 700-foot sandy swath that's supervised by lifeguards during the summer season. From the beach, you can lounge in the sand or swim in the refreshing waters. For more active pursuits, rent paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes from the beach and head out onto the placid lake. You can also embark on scenic lake cruises, such as Lake James Sunset Cruises, a double-decker houseboat, which affords spectacular views of the water and the dramatic Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance.
Camping and hiking at Lake James
To truly experience Lake James' unspoiled natural setting, consider staying overnight at Lake James State Park, which has over 80 campsites divided between three locations. Groups will prefer the spacious campsites at Paddy's Creek, which are located in the heart of the state park with easy access to the beach. More intrepid travelers can head a short drive away to the Catawba River sites, which are accessible by a hike from a nearby parking lot.
For a true wilderness experience, there are 30 tented campsites at the park's secluded Long Arm Peninsula that can only be reached by kayak or canoe. While the campground here is rustic (there is no running water), there are facilities such as bathrooms and fire pits. A Google reviewer highlights the clean bathrooms and safety, saying, "Best of all I was able to charge my EV for free at the lake. We had fun hiking the short, flat trails." The campgrounds are open year-round, and the Paddy's Creek and Catawba River campsites are priced at $30 per night, while the campsites at Long Arm Peninsula are $20 per night.
From the Paddy Creek and Catawba River campgrounds, you have access to the over 30-mile network of hiking and biking trails that runs through the state park. Top hiking trails near Paddy's Creek include the Mills Creek 3.6-mile loop, which leads from the campground to the sandy beach, or the Fonta Flora State Trail, a scenic path that promises sweeping lake views. There are also a number of dual-use trails in this area for bikers, such as the 6-mile West Wimba Loop Bike Trail. Near the Catawba River campgrounds, there are also hiking trails leading to scenic overlooks, with panoramic vistas of Lake James and Linville Gorge in the distance.