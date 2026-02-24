Between Asheville And Hickory Is North Carolina's Crystal-Clear Blue Ridge Lake For Fishing And Camping

North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are a natural wonderland with jaw-dropping landscapes, from Linville Gorge, best known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," to the Blue Ridge Parkway. While the region was devastated by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, it is now open for tourism (though you should always check out a park's official site for any current closures). In fact, Buncombe County, which encompasses Asheville and its surroundings, is officially a top place to go in 2026. For those looking for lake activities, venture an hour's drive east of Asheville or west of Hickory (the "World's Greatest City" with a low cost of living) to Lake James. This stunning lake, which measures over 6,800 acres, is an artificial reservoir developed in the early 20th century to harness hydroelectric energy for Duke Power.

While the lake's beginnings were rooted in business, today it is visited largely for pleasure, offering fishing, swimming, camping, hiking, and more. The best way to access the lake is by visiting Lake James State Park, a 3,500-acre reserve established on the lake's shores, which features a sandy swimming beach, three campgrounds, fishing piers, and miles of hiking and biking trails. Here, you can immerse yourself in the lake's cinematic beauty, set amidst the dense pine forests and dramatic Blue Ridge Mountains.

Lake James promises a secluded vacation, but it is easy to access. It is about an hour's drive from Asheville Regional Airport and a 1.5-hour drive from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Lake James State Park is free to visit and open daily year-round (except for Christmas Day), with day-use access starting at 7 a.m. However, the park's sandy beach is only open from May through September, and there is a small fee when lifeguards are working.