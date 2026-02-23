Lancaster's Oldest Restaurant Is A Historic Pennsylvania Gem With Vintage Charm And Seasonal Bites
Hungry? Lancaster, a peaceful yet bustling city full of eclectic shops and charm, has a buffet of restaurants on the menu. From rustic, upscale steakhouses to hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints, there's something to satisfy every palette in this delightful Pennsylvania getaway. If you're craving a historic gem with a storied past, hearty seasonal bites, and plenty of vintage charm, make a beeline to Lancaster's oldest continually operating restaurant, the Horse Inn.
Though it wasn't officially named the Horse Inn until 1935, the building's history dates back to the beginning of the 20th century. Purchased by the Shaub family in 1911, the second floor of the rustic building was once used as a hayloft, while the first floor was used for horses, carriages, and barn equipment. In the early 1920s, the family converted the hayloft into a speakeasy, and it remained a popular sipping spot throughout the Prohibition Era. To soak up the booze, the speakeasy began adding food items like tenderloin tips on toast to the menu, eventually expanding into a full-blown restaurant. Today, the Horse Inn is a Lancaster tradition, serving an ever-rotating menu of delicious bites, tasty pints, and rich history.
Bite into history and more at the Horse Inn
Located at 540 E. Fulton Street, the main entrance to the Horse Inn is hard to miss. However, its original entrance is hidden down a narrow alleyway, further enhancing the speakeasy atmosphere. Inside, the restaurant's hayloft history is apparent, with former horse stalls transformed into dining nooks and wagon wheels repurposed as rustic chandeliers overhead.
On the menu, you'll find everything from the tried and true tenderloin tips on toast to the signature Horse Inn Cheeseburger, plus a rotating selection of seasonal bites made with locally-sourced ingredients from farmers and vendors of the nearby Central Market, America's oldest farmers market and hub of local flavor, crafts, and diverse food. The menu is updated daily, so you're sure to find something new to try with each visit.
Be sure to come thirsty. The inn's impressive beer menu includes IPAs, ciders, domestic cans, and a special Mystery Beer for the adventurous. Meanwhile, the cocktail menu features classics like Old-Fashioneds and Manhattans, as well as creative concoctions like the punchy Fulton Street Sour. Looking for more historic eats? Head to the oldest restaurant in Pennsylvania, a deliciously iconic watering hole in Philadelphia.