Lancaster's Oldest Restaurant Is A Historic Pennsylvania Gem With Vintage Charm And Seasonal Bites

Hungry? Lancaster, a peaceful yet bustling city full of eclectic shops and charm, has a buffet of restaurants on the menu. From rustic, upscale steakhouses to hole-in-the-wall BBQ joints, there's something to satisfy every palette in this delightful Pennsylvania getaway. If you're craving a historic gem with a storied past, hearty seasonal bites, and plenty of vintage charm, make a beeline to Lancaster's oldest continually operating restaurant, the Horse Inn.

Though it wasn't officially named the Horse Inn until 1935, the building's history dates back to the beginning of the 20th century. Purchased by the Shaub family in 1911, the second floor of the rustic building was once used as a hayloft, while the first floor was used for horses, carriages, and barn equipment. In the early 1920s, the family converted the hayloft into a speakeasy, and it remained a popular sipping spot throughout the Prohibition Era. To soak up the booze, the speakeasy began adding food items like tenderloin tips on toast to the menu, eventually expanding into a full-blown restaurant. Today, the Horse Inn is a Lancaster tradition, serving an ever-rotating menu of delicious bites, tasty pints, and rich history.