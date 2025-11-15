Pennsylvania's Oldest Restaurant Is A Historic, Deliciously Iconic Philadelphia Watering Hole

Each state boasts its very own oldest restaurant, and Pennsylvania's is McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia. While it isn't as old as the White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island — America's oldest restaurant — McGillin's has been operating for a long time, as far back as 1860. Isn't it interesting to think you can go for a beer somewhere that opened the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected?

Since it's been around for so long, McGillin's has become a staple in Philadelphia. One of the most underrated cities in the States, Philadelphia is a city in which around 10% of residents claim Irish heritage. Thus, it's no wonder that this old Irish bar is a firm favorite among locals and visitors alike. With McGillin being a name of Irish origin, you would assume that the people who originally opened this establishment were Irish — and you'd be correct.

In 1860, the tavern was opened by Catherine and William McGillin, who were both Irish immigrants. Originally called the Bell in Hand Tavern, Catherine and William, who were known fondly as "Ma" and "Pa," raised their 13 kids above the bar. Patrons came to give the tavern the nickname "McGillin's," which would later become the official name of the establishment.