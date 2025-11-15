Pennsylvania's Oldest Restaurant Is A Historic, Deliciously Iconic Philadelphia Watering Hole
Each state boasts its very own oldest restaurant, and Pennsylvania's is McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia. While it isn't as old as the White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island — America's oldest restaurant — McGillin's has been operating for a long time, as far back as 1860. Isn't it interesting to think you can go for a beer somewhere that opened the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected?
Since it's been around for so long, McGillin's has become a staple in Philadelphia. One of the most underrated cities in the States, Philadelphia is a city in which around 10% of residents claim Irish heritage. Thus, it's no wonder that this old Irish bar is a firm favorite among locals and visitors alike. With McGillin being a name of Irish origin, you would assume that the people who originally opened this establishment were Irish — and you'd be correct.
In 1860, the tavern was opened by Catherine and William McGillin, who were both Irish immigrants. Originally called the Bell in Hand Tavern, Catherine and William, who were known fondly as "Ma" and "Pa," raised their 13 kids above the bar. Patrons came to give the tavern the nickname "McGillin's," which would later become the official name of the establishment.
Grab a bite to eat, a beer, and a taste of history at McGillin's
It was in the year 1910, the 50th anniversary of the restaurant, that it officially became McGillin's Olde Ale House, with a new façade to match the new name. Surviving both World Wars as well as Prohibition, McGillin's became a real tour de force in Philadelphia. It wasn't until 1958, years after the deaths of both Ma and Pa McGillin, that the establishment would leave the McGillin family. Purchased by brothers Henry Spaniak and Joe Shepaniak, the restaurant remains in that family today.
Today, McGillin's is a must-visit for anyone traveling through Philadelphia. The restaurant has become a modern watering hole, with food and drink specials every day of the week. However, the interior of the restaurant rings true to its roots and history. Signs of iconic stores and bars throughout the ages in Philadelphia adorn the walls of the old tavern, a reminder of a collection that began growing way back at the end of the 19th century.
A great spot for beer enthusiasts, McGillin's even has three of its very own beers that guests can sample — McGillin's Real Ale, McGillin's Genuine Lager, and McGillin's 1860 IPA. And given its central location, McGillin's is an easy detour for those exploring downtown Philadelphia. For example, it's a great stopover on the way to Brewerytown, one of Philadelphia's coolest neighborhoods that's brimming with breweries, located just 20 minutes away from McGillin's by car. The Reading Terminal Market is also on the list of unmissable stops in Philadelphia, and McGillin's is only an 8-minute walk from there.