Colorado's Peaceful Town Nestled In The Mountains Is A Year-Round Haven Of Outdoor Fun

Colorado is a state defined by mountain magic, with plenty of places on every outdoor enthusiast's bucket list, like the incredible campsites at Rocky Mountain National Park or the otherworldly vistas at Great Sand Dunes National Park. Beyond the national parks and world-famous ski resorts, however, there are many wildly underrated mountain towns hidden in the high-elevation ranges we love. One that is well worth a visit is South Fork. In southern Colorado, tucked on the banks of the Rio Grande in the heart of the San Juan Mountains, the sign at the South Fork visitor center says it all: "Your Basecamp for Adventure!"

With a population of under 1,000 residents, South Fork serves as a laid-back hub for mountain voyagers 12 months a year. In the summer, days are filled with hikes, horseback rides on gentle ridgelines, trout fishing in lazy rivers in wide mountain valleys, and tubing the Rio Grande River. When snow falls, it becomes a hub for downhill skiing hip-deep in powder, snowmobiling, and any other outdoor activity that turns the frigid days of winter from simply bearable to absolutely unforgettable.

South Fork is small and located on the edge of the San Luis Valley, a bit distant from Colorado's cities (a 3.5-hour drive southwest of Colorado Springs and just over four hours from Denver). This makes it the perfect place for those looking for high-level Colorado beauty with a more remote, small-town setting. It's a peaceful mountain haven surrounded by world-class nature, with outdoor adventure easily within reach all year round.