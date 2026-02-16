Every Campsite In Rocky Mountain National Park, Ranked

North America's epic Rocky Mountains cover a vast geographic expanse, from New Mexico all the way to the Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. Along the way, the Rockies contain more than a few amazing parks, but only one has the words "Rocky Mountain" right in its name. Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park is the crown jewel of a state already defined by monumental Rocky Mountain scenery. Located a mere hour and a half from Denver International Airport, Rocky Mountain National Park is a surprisingly affordable mountain destination for travelers from around the world. And though the park offers some excellent day trips from Denver, Boulder, and other nearby cities, it also has some of the country's best overnight camping experiences.

In and around Rocky Mountain National Park, you can find everything from luxurious "glamping" options to rugged overnight backpacking excursions. Despite its formidable mountain weather, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of America's best national parks for winter camping. The park contains five specific developed campsites, each with its own reservation system, amenities, and schedules. Given the size of the park and the number of camping options, finding the best camping option can seem overwhelming. To help you out, we have compiled a comprehensive list of all five developed Rocky Mountain National Park campgrounds and ranked them according to a combination of amenities, availability, and user reviews. Though each campground has its own charms and scenery, a few key features do show up in many user reviews (both positive and negative). Here are the best campgrounds within Rocky Mountain National Park, their main features, and the essential information you need to know before you spend the night.