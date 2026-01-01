12 Wildly Underrated Mountain Towns In Colorado

While Colorado may be one of the most popular states in the country for outdoor recreation, thanks to towns like Breckenridge, Vail, Boulder, and Denver, there are underrated and overlooked gems that offer the same experience as their more well-known neighbors without the price tag or crowds.

Because Colorado is known as a paradise for those who love outdoor recreation, we wanted to put together a list of towns that will give you amazing mountain views and unforgettable activities without having to battle so much traffic. Our focus is on towns with smaller populations or a quieter reputation than larger cities in the vicinity, while also offering unique experiences right out the front door, like 4-wheeling, horseback riding, train rides, and mountain biking. Activities in the mountains can't be the only qualification, though. They also need to provide plenty of entertainment, from museums and shopping to art centers and standout restaurants, comparable to what you'd find in more famous tourist towns.