12 Wildly Underrated Mountain Towns In Colorado
While Colorado may be one of the most popular states in the country for outdoor recreation, thanks to towns like Breckenridge, Vail, Boulder, and Denver, there are underrated and overlooked gems that offer the same experience as their more well-known neighbors without the price tag or crowds.
Because Colorado is known as a paradise for those who love outdoor recreation, we wanted to put together a list of towns that will give you amazing mountain views and unforgettable activities without having to battle so much traffic. Our focus is on towns with smaller populations or a quieter reputation than larger cities in the vicinity, while also offering unique experiences right out the front door, like 4-wheeling, horseback riding, train rides, and mountain biking. Activities in the mountains can't be the only qualification, though. They also need to provide plenty of entertainment, from museums and shopping to art centers and standout restaurants, comparable to what you'd find in more famous tourist towns.
Silverton
Our first underrated Colorado town is the quiet community of Silverton. Tucked in the southwestern corner of the state, this charming, small mountain town has few paved streets, with most still made from dirt or gravel, making it unique compared to other towns. You'll find Colorado's high-alpine town in the western San Juan Mountains, and while this tiny town has fewer than 1,000 people, there is no shortage of entertaining activities to take part in.
One of Silverton's biggest claims to fame is the fact that it's within 15 miles of seven of Colorado's 14,000-foot mountain peaks, making it an explorer's paradise. Hiking has endless possibilities around this small town, so check out trails for all skill levels or hire a mountain guide from Peak Mountain Guides to try more difficult activities like rock or ice climbing. If you're clamoring for downhill thrills, you can experience mountain biking for all skill levels through the Silverton Single Track Society. Perhaps you want to enjoy the world-class views without breaking a sweat, then hop aboard transportation from a time gone by with the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, where you'll traverse deep canyons and bend around spine-tingling turns, all while viewing amazing scenery in the San Juan National Forest.
Creede
Known as a former mining boomtown, Creede is a town that doesn't initially come to mind as a place to visit, but it is definitely one of Colorado's best-kept secrets. This tiny community of a few hundred people (per Census Report) could be tough to miss if you're not looking for it, but once you arrive, you'll realize that Creede has plenty to offer without the hassle or expense of the state's bigger cities. Creede has a unique layout, as it is situated in a former volcanic caldera, so it's surrounded by steep mountains and sheer cliffs that block its ability to grow while offering unbeatable views and plenty of activities.
When it comes to activities in Creede, yes, hiking is very popular, but what about seeing the amazing scenery of the San Juan Mountains while they're snow-packed during winter? There are snowmobile trails for riders of all skill levels, providing an unforgettable experience and unique views. While the outdoor recreation is amazing, Mother Nature isn't the only thing putting on a show in this small town. Make sure to visit the Creede Repertory Theatre, where you'll be entertained by live shows and local actors for the evening.
Minturn
You'll find Minturn is a nice, quiet alternative to more popular cities like Vail, as it's a great option for a summer getaway. Located northwest of the more well-known Breckenridge and less than 10 minutes from Vail, Minturn is a small-town alternative, with just over 1,000 residents (per Data USA). This Colorado mountain town doesn't hang its hat on a world-renowned reputation like its neighbors, but its small-town living, absence of long lines, and fantastic wilderness exploration make it a great way to see the Rocky Mountains at your own pace.
Mountain biking is one of the most popular pastimes around Minturn, as it takes advantage of the terrain with popular trails like Meadow Mountain Loop Trail, Everkrisp Trail, or Two Elk. If you don't want to burn your energy mountain biking, try walking around historic downtown, shopping at unique stops like the summer market (Saturdays only), or grabbing something to eat at the Minturn Saloon and enjoying the old saloon-style environment. Finally, if you want to enjoy the scenery during a more relaxed activity, try fly fishing on Eagle River and try to snag a trophy brown trout.
Pagosa Springs
Located in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado lies Pagosa Springs, a quiet town of just over 1,000 people. Pagosa Springs is a quintessential Colorado mountain town with dramatic cliffs, memorable waterfalls, and majestic vistas wherever you turn, making it a wildly underrated adventure destination in the state.
If you're looking for a unique adventure, a great option is dog sled tours with Mountain Paws Dog Sled Tours through the San Juan National Forest. You can learn how to guide your own sled team of Alaskan huskies through dramatic mountain valleys and see the beautiful Rocky Mountains from a new perspective. If you're looking for fun on the water during summer, head over to Navajo State Park for an opportunity to go boating or water skiing around the 15,000-acre reservoir, which is also surrounded by over 100 campsites. Don't forget to find out why Pagosa Springs has the name it does by visiting one of the numerous hot springs for relaxation. Overlook Hot Springs Spa offers scenic rooftop tubs, five indoor pools, and, of course, hot, therapeutic mineral water for ultimate rejuvenation.
Marble
Known as a marble quarry town, Marble is a small community tucked in Colorado's Elk Mountains near Aspen, with a population of around 200 people (per Data USA). Because of its size, Marble tends to be overlooked as a Colorado town to visit, but since it's surrounded by awe-inspiring nature views, it's definitely worth a stop.
While natural beauty brings the visitors, it's not the only thing Marble offers that makes it special. Grab a coffee to start your day at the Marble Hub and Coffee Bar, and get information about the area, as it's the town's information center as well. A great way to know local artists and their inspirations is by checking out the Marble Gallery, where you'll find local artists' work. When it comes to the outdoors, camping is a popular activity in this tiny Colorado town, which is why you'll find the Marble Campground in the middle of town, close to all attractions. If fishing is a hobby of yours, head over to the east side of town to Beaver Lake and try to catch brown or rainbow trout. One of the main reasons you'll find visitors in Marble is the seemingly unending number of hiking trails at your disposal. The White River National Forest surrounds Marble with 100 miles of wilderness trails and six fourteeners, as well as many other passes over 12,000 feet.
Grand Junction
Resting in western Colorado is Grand Junction, a town that's bigger than most on this list but still doesn't get the recognition of Aspen, Boulder, Vail, and other major destinations. This underrated prize near the Utah border offers a diverse range of attractions, including canyons, rivers, mountains, high desert, and forests.
Start your Grand Junction journey by getting to know the area at the Museum of Western Colorado. Learn about Western history by checking out exhibits like a 1958 Cessna or by seeing the interior of a stagecoach. After learning about the area, get ready to explore over 1.5 million acres of public land surrounding the city. Within this massive expanse, you'll find Colorado National Monument, Rattlesnake Arches, and Grand Mesa — the world's largest flat-top mountain. For a better view of the majestic scenery, consider a guided helicopter tour that offers a unique perspective of the most popular sites from above. After a day of exploring, you'll want to relax, and Grand Junction has you covered with the Grand Junction Wine Trail, home to many orchards and vineyards clustered close together for dining, sipping wine, and taking in the scenery.
Salida
Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Salida is surrounded by majestic scenery, including the Arkansas River, the Sawatch Range, and Monarch Mountain. The first thing you'll notice about this underrated town is that seemingly everywhere you turn, you'll find stunning topography — so it's no wonder hiking is at the top of the list when you visit. Chaffee County, home to Salida, has over 15 14,000-foot peaks in a single range and offers trails for every experience level to enjoy the natural surroundings and wildlife.
Salida can also boast about being Colorado's largest National Historic District, showcasing historically significant buildings and a downtown that brings the past back to life. Speaking of bringing the past back to life, you can hop on the Ghost Town Tour, where you can traverse 26 miles from Saint Elmo to Tin Cup by riding several dozen mountain bike trails and 18 roads with varying elevations and difficulty levels. Another popular sporting activity in the area is whitewater rafting on the Arkansas River. This area offers everything from Class II for families to Class V for expert rafters. Finally, depending on the time of year, there's seemingly always a festival just around the corner — from the Brewers Rendezvous and Colorado Winefest to the New Year's Eve Torchlight Parade and other entertaining festivities that help you experience the area.
Frisco
If you want a much more down-to-earth and affordable Breckenridge, then look to Frisco, known for its friendliness and endless outdoor adventures. Head west out of Denver on I-70, and you'll find Frisco hugging the shoreline of Dillon Reservoir. Boasting a population of just under 3,000 residents, Frisco — "Colorado's Main Street to the Rockies" — is a great basecamp to experience outdoor adventure, no matter where you look or the season you're visiting.
When spending time in Frisco, you'll notice that even in the middle of town, adventure is never far away. In fact, only one mile from Main Street Frisco is Frisco Adventure Park, where you can take part in a beginner ski and snowboard hill, snow tubing, a terrain park, and even horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides. Frisco also has Frisco Bay Marina on the Dillon Reservoir shore, and during the warmer months, there is no shortage of water equipment — from paddleboards and kayaks to pontoons and fishing poles — you can rent and enjoy. Finally, after spending all day working out your body, don't be afraid to exercise your mind at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, where you'll get a better sense of the history and heritage events you'll find throughout the year.
Leadville
This old mining town has a great mix of history, stories, and wild nature to keep you entertained no matter what you're into. Located between Aspen and Breckenridge sits Leadville, a small and underrated town of about 2,600 people. Sitting at an elevation of 10,152 feet, Leadville already has a claim to fame as America's highest city. Because of its elevation and the fact that it has the two highest fourteeners in the state — Mount Elbert and Mount Massive — right next to it, you'll definitely know you're in a mountain town when spending time in Leadville.
Locals like to say you're on another level when in Leadville, and that's especially noticeable when you take your ATV on an off-roading excursion through rocky passes, old mines, and hilly terrain, winding through these majestic mountains. However, you don't need your own ATV or 4WD vehicle to enjoy the surroundings. You can stop at Halfmoon Packing and Outfitting and take a guided horseback-riding trip through the trails to soak in the awe-inspiring mountain views. If you feel like staying closer to town, downtown Leadville has plenty to experience — like the popular Treeline Kitchen, known for fresh dishes such as Colorado pot roast and shrimp scampi, plus its rooftop seating, or High Mountain Pies, where you can get a delicious slice of pizza.
Westcliffe
Located southwest of Colorado Springs, Westcliffe has the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the backdrop, giving you a scenic view wherever you look. Sitting next to the unique-sounding Wet Mountains to the east, this quiet town of around 400 people often gets overlooked, but it offers what so many of these underrated spots on this list do: dramatic mountain ranges, wide-open skies, and the ability to enjoy nature without the hefty price tag or overcrowded bigger cities.
One of the more unique facts about Westcliffe is its recognition as Colorado's first International Dark Sky Community, meaning the starlit nights offer some of the best views in this part of the world for stargazing. If you'd rather see stars onstage, head over to the Historic Jones Theater for live theater with local artists. Another memorable destination to visit is Bishop Castle, a unique one-man-built structure that will leave you marveling at this medieval-style castle and how one man constructed it many decades ago. Finally, if you're looking to mix brushing up on history with admiring the scenic views around Westcliffe, be sure to check out the Frontier Pathways Scenic and Historic Byway, which will take you past several historical sites with snow-capped mountains and dramatic canyons as your backdrop.
Ouray
Centrally located in southwest Colorado, Ouray —an awe-inspiring mountain town known as "America's Switzerland" — may not seem underrated, but it gets less attention than many other towns in the state while still providing countless memorable experiences. Perhaps best of all, with a population of around 1,000 residents, this gem is light on traffic while jam-packed with experiences.
One of the first locations you should set your sights on, if you're visiting during the summer or fall, is Box Canyon Falls Park. When visiting the falls, you'll have an easy 500-foot walk and then access to a high bridge, nature center, and perimeter trail where you can take in more of the views. After being so close to waterfalls, you may want to relax in hot springs afterward, so take advantage of four different locations, where you'll enjoy naturally heated mineral water and amazing mountain views all at once. After a day of exploration and relaxation at the hot springs, make sure to take in the popular craft-beer scene in Ouray. Ouray Brewery, Grumpy Pants Brewery, and K J Wood Distillers are all excellent options where you'll be able to take in the flavors of the area while socializing with the locals.
Paonia
You'll find Paonia, a small town of around 1,400 people, in the North Fork Valley of western Colorado. One thing this destination is known for is blending a scenic mountain-town setting with the agricultural hub that keeps the town running. Because of the focus on agriculture, you'll find plenty to do related to great food and festivities.
If you visit in July, you'll be able to take part in Paonia Cherry Days, a three-day festival involving barbecues, cherry pies, cherries, and fireworks. Since agriculture is so big in the area, you may want to stop by Western Culture Farmstead & Creamery, where you can taste some of the finest cheeses around, and even meet a goat or two. This small town isn't only known for agriculture, however. Take advantage of the area's amazing views by tackling the Jumbo Mountain Trail, a 4-mile round trip with amazing views of the valley and even snow-capped mountain peaks on the horizon. After you've explored the Jumbo Mountain Trail, celebrate at the Paonia United Brewing Co., where you can enjoy great-tasting craft beer made by local brewers.
Methodology
Our methodology for selecting underrated mountain towns in Colorado focused on towns with smaller populations than the more well-known cities of the state. We utilized research from town sites to make sure each selection had enough activities to offer visitors on a vacation. The towns had to represent regions throughout Colorado, since the state is very popular for outdoor recreation and offers unique activities in every corner. It was important to balance outdoor activities like fly fishing, hiking, and whitewater rafting with indoor activities like museums, breweries, and even spas to provide options for every type of visitor.