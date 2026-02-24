Between Seattle And Portland Is A Washington Lake Known For Scenic Swim Spots And Hiking Trails

The naturally resplendent state of Washington offers the perfect environment for anyone with a love of lakes. It's home to more than 8,000 lakes fed by 70,000 miles of rivers, including Gem Lake, a stunning mountain escape with wooded trails, camping, and swimming. But while Gem Lake requires you to lace up your hiking boots and walk more than 3 miles to reach its shoreline, there are many other lakes in the state you can reach in your car. Alder Lake is one of these, offering natural beauty and outdoor recreation 70 miles from Seattle and 130 miles from Portland.

One of the best places to enjoy the lake is Alder Lake Park, a recreation and camping area about 8 miles from Eatonville. The park sprawls out along the lake's northernmost shoreline and offers playgrounds, restrooms, picnic areas, boat ramps, and two picturesque swimming areas. Sunny Beach Point is one of these swimming spots, open to day visitors to sunbathe, frolic in the water, and picnic. The swimming area is usually cordoned off and offers plenty of grassy space to set up blankets and towels on the shore. A covered picnic shelter offers shaded tables and grills.

Stacel Point Beach is another popular swimming spot, but it will cost you $10 per car on weekends or holidays. Along with a sandy shoreline, Stacel Point also has picnic tables and a playground to help families make a day of it. The nearby boat ramp is also handy if you want to get out on the lake. You can launch motorized and non-motorized watercraft (if the water levels allow it). When you're not swimming, you can try your hand at fishing for bass, perch, crappie, kokanee salmon, catfish, or cutthroat.