Outside Mt. Rainier National Park Is Washington's Secret Sasquatch-Themed Spot With Trails, Trains, And Food

If you had a limited amount of time to track down a Sasquatch, chances are you'd start your quest somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. Surrounded by thick forests, Elbe, Washington, looks like prime hunting grounds for a Sasquatch, Bigfoot, or another ape-like, forest-dwelling creature. Only 20 minutes from Mt. Rainier National Park's Nisqually Entrance, Elbe is an easy stop on the way to the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" and its mountains resembling the Swiss Alps. As you pull into the tiny town, you'll spot the "Little White Church." Officially the Historic Elbe Evangelical Lutheran Church, this picture-perfect building is the second smallest church in the U.S. and has served the community since 1906. You can't help but be charmed by the pioneer-style cabins and old-school train depot. But, it's the thick evergreen growth that makes Elbe feel like a place where plaid-clad lumberjacks and Sasquatches meet.

Stop by Elbe Market Country Store for a selfie with the humongous wooden Sasquash statue guarding the entrance and cool off with a homemade ice cream. If you're driving from downtown Seattle or anywhere near Pike Place Market with hundreds of unique shops, plan to be on the road for about one and a half hours. The drive from Portland, Oregon, the newly crowned "Quietest City in America," takes about two hours but is still manageable in a day trip.