Outside Mt. Rainier National Park Is Washington's Secret Sasquatch-Themed Spot With Trails, Trains, And Food
If you had a limited amount of time to track down a Sasquatch, chances are you'd start your quest somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. Surrounded by thick forests, Elbe, Washington, looks like prime hunting grounds for a Sasquatch, Bigfoot, or another ape-like, forest-dwelling creature. Only 20 minutes from Mt. Rainier National Park's Nisqually Entrance, Elbe is an easy stop on the way to the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" and its mountains resembling the Swiss Alps. As you pull into the tiny town, you'll spot the "Little White Church." Officially the Historic Elbe Evangelical Lutheran Church, this picture-perfect building is the second smallest church in the U.S. and has served the community since 1906. You can't help but be charmed by the pioneer-style cabins and old-school train depot. But, it's the thick evergreen growth that makes Elbe feel like a place where plaid-clad lumberjacks and Sasquatches meet.
Stop by Elbe Market Country Store for a selfie with the humongous wooden Sasquash statue guarding the entrance and cool off with a homemade ice cream. If you're driving from downtown Seattle or anywhere near Pike Place Market with hundreds of unique shops, plan to be on the road for about one and a half hours. The drive from Portland, Oregon, the newly crowned "Quietest City in America," takes about two hours but is still manageable in a day trip.
Spend the night in a caboose or ride a historic train through the forest at Elbe
Mount Rainier Tourism calls Elbe a "small town that's big on trains," and the description is a perfect match. Once a thriving timber town, engine steam and piercing whistles filled the valley between the turn of the century and 1924. When the Tacoma Eastern Railroad cancelled service to Ashford, Elbe's growth stopped in its tracks. However, trains remain a huge part of Elbe's heritage.
Today, the Mount Rainier Scenic Railroad is one of the town's biggest attractions. The 100-year-old Polson No. 70 steam engine departs from the heart of Elbe, pulling passenger cars through the forests outside Mt. Rainier National Park. It doesn't go inside the park, but there's plenty to see. The railroad offers an impressive selection of themed rides, including a whiskey tasting excursion, the brunch train, and the Christmas-themed Polar Express.
Get side-tracked with a stay in a real caboose at the Hobo Inn. The hotel is made entirely of train cars and represents one of the largest caboose collections in the U.S. As expected, the bathrooms are a bit small, but the experience of sleeping in a converted train car is hard to beat. If you still haven't gotten your fill of trains, have breakfast in the train car at Mt. Rainier Railroad Dining Co. The menu is filled with train-themed diner fare, such as the "Trainwreck Burger."
Hit the trails on horseback or discover Alder Lake in Elbe
As you drive slightly out of town towards Mt. Rainier National Park, you'll pass by E-Z Times Outfitters. Since 1989, this local outfitter has invited visitors to savor the beauty of the Elbe Hills and Nisqually River on horseback. You don't have to be a diehard horse person to get out on the trails. When you book your outing, consult with the guides about which of the one to three-hour rides is best for you. Perfect for any Sasquatch hunter, the one-hour Viewpoint Trail takes riders deep into the woods before revealing Alder Lake from above.
While the trains get all the attention, Elbe also hugs the shores of Alder Lake. Measuring almost 3,000 acres, the lake has four campgrounds, including Rocky Point Campground — only 2 minutes outside town. At Rocky Point, the campground and free boat launch are right next to each other, so getting on the water isn't a chore. Plus, good news for RVs, all the sites have water and electricity hookups. Unfortunately, it's not a desirable spot for tent camping because of road noise.
The ideal time to visit Elbe is during the summer, as many places close or have limited hours during the spring, fall, and winter. In addition, May to June is usually peak kokanee fishing season at Alder Lake. During these months, the 500,000 stocked kokanee haven't moved to cooler, deeper water yet, so you have a better chance of hooking them in the shallows.