Washington's Wild Mountain Road Is One Of The Most Beautiful Drives In Any National Park

By their very nature, most national parks aren't visible from major urban areas. That point, however, does not apply to the namesake feature of Washington's Mount Rainier National Park. Hitting an elevation of 14,410 feet, Mount Rainier is the highest mountain in Washington and one of the highest in the lower 48 states. This prominence makes the acclaimed mountain visible from Seattle, despite sitting more than 80 miles away. And despite being an active volcano, Mount Rainier is home to many of the best hiking adventures in the National Park Service, including the challenging yet rewarding Wonderland Trail that circumnavigates Mount Rainier's entire base. Mount Rainier National Park actually contains hikes of all lengths and difficulty levels, from the easy and scenic Nisqually Vista Trail to the extremely dangerous trek to Mount Rainier's Camp Muir Snowfield. Yet while you'd assume that hikes would be a given in a national park, Mount Rainier's formidable mountain topography doesn't seem like an ideal place for scenic drives. However, not only does Mount Rainier have excellent scenic drives, but its acclaimed Sunrise Road route is one of the most beautiful drives in any American national park.

Purely from a marketing perspective, the name "Sunrise Road" is highly evocative of the magnificent views you'd expect from a scenic drive in Mount Rainier National Park. In practice, the road connects drivers with one of the park's most extravagant areas, while also providing unsurpassed views of the iconic mountain. These views are, in fact, the highest-altitude observation points of Mount Rainier that you can drive to. Even without this selling point, however, Sunrise Road offers an extraordinary blend of amazing scenery and worthwhile destinations, all of which place it quite high on the rankings of "best scenic drives in the National Park System."