Tahoe's 5 Restaurants With The Most Breathtaking Views Of The Lake, According To Reddit
With over 72 miles of shoreline spread between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe's restaurant scene loves a lake view. From gourmet dining experiences at world-class resorts to breweries with surprisingly decent shoreline vistas, Lake Tahoe is filled with lakefront eateries. To get the insider scoop, we turned to the good people of Reddit for restaurants with the best views of the water in Tahoe.
And, for the most part, their recommendations didn't disappoint. We combed through over 50 restaurant suggestions to pick five lake view restaurants for the following categories: the best overall lake view restaurant, the best restaurant for sunset, the best restaurant for daytime, the best restaurant for lake views on a budget, and the best restaurant for a bird's-eye view. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of the article.
With four distinct seasons, Tahoe's waterfront is constantly changing. While many restaurants cater to the summer season with patios and sun-drenched decks, others feature lodge-like interiors that become cozy havens during the cold winter months. To avoid crowded dining rooms, consider booking your table during the shoulder seasons (September to November and March to May). However, if you're traveling during non-peak season, always check the restaurant's hours and make a reservation when possible.
The best overall lake view: The Edge Restaurant & Lounge (South Lake Tahoe)
Overlooking a private beach, inside the exclusive Edgewood Tahoe Resort, The Edge Restaurant & Lounge is Tahoe's answer to fine dining. In fact, across Tahoe-focused subreddits, Redditors praise The Edge for its lake views more than any other restaurant.
Unobscured by buildings or crowded walkways, the dining room looks out toward the water through steepled windows so tall they reach the ceiling. For the best experience, local Redditors recommend reserving a table by the windows for sunset. "Edgewood is 100% my go-to restaurant for special occassions [sic] when I'm in South Lake Tahoe. Be sure to call ahead and get a reservation," advised one commenter in r/laketahoe.
Finding inspiration in the alpine setting, the culinary team serves up "rustic mountain cuisine." Guests can expect an elevated take on California cuisine, focusing on seasonality and dishes that highlight the bounty of the state's farms and fisheries. Look forward to premium ingredients like caviar, wagyu beef, and king crab, plus classic dishes like roasted chicken with a bougie upgrade of foie gras gravy. Featuring over 1,000 bottles on the global wine list, including varietals from the best Napa Valley wineries, The Edge holds a Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence. Before making a reservation, make sure your outfit befits the setting. "Attire should be business casual to semi-formal. Jackets and ties are encouraged but not required," per the dress code listed on The Edge's website.
The best restaurant for daytime: Gar Woods Grill & Pier (North Lake Tahoe)
For lakeside views and a buzzy atmosphere, enjoy lunch or brunch on Tahoe's less-hectic North Shore at Gar Woods Grill & Pier. Opened in 1988, this heritage eatery is known for its signature Wet Woody, a frozen rum cocktail that has become a Tahoe bucket beverage. However, Redditors recommend Gar Woods for the location, which overlooks a wooden pier lined with flower boxes and quaint benches. The deck features heat lamps that extend the outdoor seating season and glass panes designed to shelter guests from a stiff breeze. In one word, it's comfortable.
Named after the beautifully lacquered wooden boats that cruised the lake during the 1920s to 1950s, Gar Woods serves casual American eats like burgers, salads, and hot sandwiches, plus fan-favorite lobster deviled eggs and other seafood specialties. One guest says the atmosphere reminds them of a classic "après ski," or post-skiing hangouts. Picture gazing across the lake through huge windows while posted up at the busy bar, or digging into a plate of prime rib by the river rocks fireplace.
In general, Redditors consider Gar Woods a daytime hang. "Gar Woods is a great spot on the lake but it faces mostly East, so the sunset will be behind you. Go there for brunch on the weekend," per a local in r/reno. However, some Redditors find the menu expensive. Lunch mains range from $25 to $35 (except the steak), while a beer and a burger will run you about $35.
The best restaurant for sunset: Christy Hill (North Lake Tahoe)
A date night staple since 1980, Christy Hill wows with front-row lake seats about 100 feet above the Commons Beach, in Tahoe City. As the sun goes down, the mountains turn into silhouettes and the orange hues light up the water. Better yet, every seat boasts a sunset view, although some vantage points are better than others.
Visitors note that the food quality is on par with the incredible views — a rarity much appreciated by the diners of Reddit and most every review platform. "The view is undeniably spectacular, but what distinguishes Christy Hill from countless destination restaurants is that the kitchen does not rely on scenery to carry the experience," praised a guest via Google Maps. In the kitchen, Chef Luis Vallin offers up his take on contemporary California cuisine, using premium meats and local produce. And, with Sacramento farm-to-fork farmer's markets and the Central Valley's vast agricultural network only a few hours away, local doesn't mean limited. A la carte menu highlights include the oxtail ravioli and the venison tartare, while the tasting menu has five courses.
Although packed in slightly closer than the seats at The Edge, Christy Hill's tables peek out across the water through huge, spotless window panes. Keep in mind that the patio opens during the warmer months, so the indoor window seats won't technically offer unobstructed views. While the outdoor area may be slightly closer to the waterfront, the warm wood accents inside create a more romantic, intimate atmosphere.
The best for lake views on a budget: Za's Lakefront (North Lake Tahoe)
Situated steps from Christy Hill, Za's Lakefront offers similar views to its upscale neighbor for about half the price. Mains at Za's run between $20 and $30, while entrées at Christy Hill sit around $40 to $60. While finding truly cheap food on the lake is a pipe dream, Za's is the next best thing.
Mentioned as a favorite on Reddit for casual lakeside dining, Za's serves up pizza and burgers, plus Italian-American classics like oven-roasted chicken contadina. During the summer months, the patio's picnic tables and outdoor seating at Side Bar offer views of the pier and boats bobbing in the water. It's the ideal setting for a group of friends or a cold beer after a day on the lake. Open year-round, the interior keeps it simple with functional wooden furniture and condiments on the table, but you can still find a lake view. "Za's in Tahoe City is great! Grab a spot on the deck and enjoy some pizza and a beer or two. Great lake views," shared a visitor on r/laketahoe.
In terms of clientele and expectations, Za's attracts a tourist crowd, and some guests on Google report long waits for food or a loud atmosphere. It's reviews like this that bring down Za's rating to a 4.1 on Google. If you aren't in a rush (unlike a lot of tourists in Tahoe) and want to enjoy a Tahoe sunset without the fine dining price tag, Za's Lakefront is a good option.
The best restaurant for a bird's-eye view: Sapori Italian Kitchen
Just over the Nevada border in Stateline, Sapori Italian Kitchen delivers views from the 18th floor of Harrah's Lake Tahoe, the sister resort of Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino with steakhouse dining and lake views. Sapori is among Reddit's recommendations due to its lofty location; however, some Redditors confused it with the all-you-can-eat restaurant that formerly occupied the space. From the dining room, take in expansive views of the Sierra Nevada, surrounding town, and glassy waters.
Experienced servers ferry generous plates of homemade pasta and other Italian-American classics. Ample spacing between the tables means your date feels private, while huge floor-to-ceiling windows are the main focal point, in terms of decor. Expect friendly, attentive service, and don't be afraid to ask your server for personalized recommendations. All in all, it's a good choice for couples who want to feel taken care of while enjoying a meal in an upscale location overlooking the lake.
You don't have to be a foodie to appreciate the restaurant's elegant yet unpretentious offerings. Highlights include the porcini mushroom ravioli and the fettuccine scampi with red Argentinean shrimp. A Redditor also recommended Sage Room Steak House (located on the same block) for views from above, in case you need a back-up option.
Methodology
To determine the best restaurants with incredible views of Lake Tahoe, we delved into regional subreddits, ranging from r/laketahoe and r/tahoe to r/reno. While Reddit is a great forum for crowdsourcing suggestions, you won't find the kind of descriptions typical of community-based review platforms. So, we took over 50 restaurant suggestions from Reddit and looked at Tripadvisor, Yelp, Google Maps, and Instagram to see what people actually experienced at these establishments. Through this process, we eliminated recommendations that didn't actually have lake views and ones outside the Lake Tahoe area.
We divided our recommendations into categories based on what kind of vistas you can expect — for example, sunsets, a view from above, or daytime vistas — in an effort to help our readers choose the best restaurants for their needs. We specifically looked for unobstructed views that exemplify the Tahoe experience: big, clear skies; open waters; and snowcapped mountains (seasonal, of course). We also only included restaurants that serve food customers actually enjoy, based on reviews. After all, if you only cared about the view, a public beach would suffice. With the exception of Za's (our budget option), every restaurant has at least a 4.4-star rating on Google Maps as of this writing. We included a restaurant with lake views on a budget to make dining waterfront accessible to a wider audience. However, we recognize that the atmosphere and menu consistency may not match the other establishments on this list.