Tahoe's 5 Restaurants With The Most Breathtaking Views Of The Lake, According To Reddit

With over 72 miles of shoreline spread between California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe's restaurant scene loves a lake view. From gourmet dining experiences at world-class resorts to breweries with surprisingly decent shoreline vistas, Lake Tahoe is filled with lakefront eateries. To get the insider scoop, we turned to the good people of Reddit for restaurants with the best views of the water in Tahoe.

And, for the most part, their recommendations didn't disappoint. We combed through over 50 restaurant suggestions to pick five lake view restaurants for the following categories: the best overall lake view restaurant, the best restaurant for sunset, the best restaurant for daytime, the best restaurant for lake views on a budget, and the best restaurant for a bird's-eye view. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of the article.

With four distinct seasons, Tahoe's waterfront is constantly changing. While many restaurants cater to the summer season with patios and sun-drenched decks, others feature lodge-like interiors that become cozy havens during the cold winter months. To avoid crowded dining rooms, consider booking your table during the shoulder seasons (September to November and March to May). However, if you're traveling during non-peak season, always check the restaurant's hours and make a reservation when possible.