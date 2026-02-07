The 5 Most Wholesome Farmer's Markets In Sacramento, America's Farm-To-Fork Capital
In Sacramento, California, the farmers' markets aren't just places to fill your fridge. They are the convergence of city life and the region's deep-seated agricultural heritage, places where chefs, shoppers, farmers, musicians, artisans, and other area producers gather for the sake of good food and community.
With over 40 farmers' markets in the greater area, and at least five in the downtown alone, Sacramento nabs the title "America's Farm-to-fork Capital." However, it isn't just the number of markets that earns this city accolades. It's the unparalleled access to the freshest seasonal produce and local foods, including breads, cheeses, honey, and tons of goodies ready to take center stage in your kitchen.
Smack dab in the middle of 1.5 million acres of productive fields, orchards, and ranches, Sacramento lies inland, in California's Central Valley. It's a 1.5-hour drive from San Francisco and can also serve as a road trip stop on the way between the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. Our recommendations are based on the experiences of farmers' market shoppers, both locals and travelers, but with a stronger emphasis on the perspectives of people who live in the area. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of the article.
Midtown Farmers' Market
Probably the most famous farmers' market in the area, Midtown Farmers' Market has won numerous awards, including California's best farmers' market and the 3rd best farmers' market in the U.S. Excellence is to be expected with a pricetag slightly higher than what you'd find at smaller, less well-known markets. It's the friendly, laid-back atmosphere and feeling of enjoying a day out in the community that attracts crowds.
"My idea of a slow Saturday morning is getting up, drinking coffee, then [heading] out to this farmers market," shared one visitor in a Google review. Gathering over 200 vendors, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the stands beautifully showcase the Central Valley's bounty. Spread over five blocks in Midtown's Lavender Heights, rows of canopies shade tables heaped high with beats and colorful chards, or baskets of berries arranged so precisely they look like a patchwork quilt.
It's the variety of vendors and the people-watching that make Midtown Farmers' Market stand out. Browse handmade crafts, ranging from ceramics to jewelry and fine woodwork, or chow down at the food trucks. Live music hums in the background as you sample fruit and meander past baked goods, buckets of flowers, paintings, and racks of vintage clothing.
Sacramento's Sunday Certified Farmers Market
Although the name seems to change from person-to-person, Sacramento's Sunday Certified Farmers Market, aka "the one under the freeway," is organized by Certified Farmers Markets of Sacramento County (CFMSC). It's one of the most popular with locals and for good reason. Here, shoppers can purchase goods directly from about 100 local farmers. "That is what certified farmers' markets are really about. Smiles and mutual appreciation. Families growing food for families. Californians supporting California," per the CFMSC.
Welcoming visitors from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the vendors offer produce year-round beneath the Capital City Freeway overpass, near the intersection of 8th and W Streets (you can find the location here). You'll miss out on blue skies and the summer scent of sun-warmed stonefruit, but sunburns and rainy days aren't a problem.
This isn't the kind of farmers' market for influencers, where you snack at food trucks and leave with half a bag of fruit. Instead, customers stock up on a week's worth of essential produce, meat, eggs, and dairy products, while chatting with their favorite vendors. Some visitors report that the prices are lower here than at the more well-known Midtown Farmers' Market. Before heading home, look for the unassuming stand for R Farm, a nursery from Butte County with an incredible array of hard-to-find chili plants.
Arden-Arcade Certified Farmers' Market
The Arden-Arcade Certified Farmers' Market, also known as the Country Club Plaza Farmers' Market due to its location, charms visitors with its small size. There are enough vendors to supply most everything you need, yet you won't feel overwhelmed. Rain or shine, the market operates year-round every Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
As an Alchemist Certified Farmers Market, the weekly event follows the Alchemist Community Development Corporation's goal to "connect communities to land, food and opportunity," something you can feel walking from stall to stall. You won't find bakers, food trucks, or meat vendors — only farmers selling quality produce from California's rich soil. It doesn't get much more wholesome than that.
While the layout may not be showy, this humble spot is one of California's oldest certified farmers' markets. Located in the parking lot of Country Club Plaza, there's plenty of parking. Plus, it's only a 15-minute drive from downtown Sacramento.
Sunrise Mall Farmers Market
Situated about 25 minutes outside downtown Sacramento, in Citrus Heights, Sunrise Mall Farmers Market is another social market, ideal for spending a slow morning admiring the produce and munching on snacks. Although the location isn't particularly glamorous, the Sunrise Mall parking lot (outside Macy's) has enough space for over 80 vendors and tons of free parking. In addition, visitors often comment on the friendliness of the vendors and the kid-friendly vibe.
In terms of atmosphere, it feels a little more like a fair than a farmers' market, due to the number of non-produce vendors. This makes it a great choice for people who like visiting farmers' markets as an activity, but don't cook for themselves. In comparison to Midtown Farmers' Market, you'll find a similar, albeit smaller, selection of fruits and veggies, pastries and bread, honey, dairy products, artisanal goods, and food trucks. Look for this year-round market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., even on rainy days.
Carmichael Farmers Market
Another great certified locally grown market is Carmichael Farmers Market. It's open every Sunday (year-round) from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., giving late risers a little more time to get ready. Visitors love the lack of crowds and the sheer variety of goods on offer. But what sets this market apart is its location in Carmichael Park. Pockets of grass and shady trees give the feeling of being in nature and make you understand why Sacramento is dubbed California's "City of Trees," even though you're about 20 minutes from downtown Sacramento.
Carmichael Farmers Market is a particularly good choice for families with kids, thanks to the elaborate playground, which includes a giant rope climbing structure. After picking up snacks from the food trucks or vendors, find a place in the grass for a picnic or listen to live music at the market. You'll find lots of goods besides produce, including sourdough bread, juices, olives, pies, fresh fish, knit accessories, and so much more. Best of all, you can use this interactive map to locate vendors (don't worry, the market isn't massive) and see what's available before planning your trip.
Methodology
Our ranking takes into account the experiences of locals and visitors shopping at and enjoying farmers' markets across Sacramento, California. This includes user-submitted reviews on Google Reviews, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, as well as feedback posted to Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. Our research also includes tourism authorities for Sacramento and California, as well as business websites for each market.
When researching and ranking the most "wholesome" farmers' markets, we specifically looked for shopping experiences that made guests feel comfortable and relaxed. We also prioritized markets with high-quality produce and other goods, as well as friendly vendors. Please note that Oak Park Farmers Market isn't part of our ranking because the Food Literacy Center announced its closure by video in January 2026.