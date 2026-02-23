5 Authentic Southern Soul Food Brunch Spots In Atlanta, Georgia, According To Reviews
When trying to figure out where to eat in Atlanta, it's easy to get overwhelmed. With thousands of restaurants within the city limits, how can you possibly know where to begin? Typically, the best starting point is to know what kind of food you're in the mood for, then work from there. However, while lunch and dinner often get the most attention, brunch is a rising star in the pantheon of meals. But, to make the experience even more enjoyable, let's kick things up a notch by searching for an authentic soul food brunch.
Before we dive into our top picks, let's break down the difference between Southern food and soul food. While a clear-cut definition is hard to uncover, the consensus is that soul food is generally passed down through generations, starting with the enslaved Africans who were brought to the country. Often, soul food showcases lesser-known ingredients and offers a stronger taste palate compared to standard Southern fare. Or, to put it another way, pretty much all soul food is Southern, but not all Southern food is soul.
Despite this relatively abstract definition, we've compiled a list of certified soul food restaurants that also specialize in brunch. Because brunch was a primary requirement, we omitted spots like Atlanta's historic soul food restaurant, Busy Bee Cafe, since it doesn't have a specific brunch or breakfast menu. We also ranked our picks based on online reviews, so don't just take our word for it.
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar - West Midtown
If soul food is defined as recipes and dishes passed down through generations, Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar definitely fits the bill, as it highlights cuisine from the Gullah Geechee people, who were mostly located along the southeastern United States, in places like South Carolina. In fact, if you're really trying to experience Gullah food, you can travel along South Carolina's seafood trail that connects delectable dishes with history and culture. But for now, let's focus on brunch at our top-rated spot, which at the time of this writing has 4.4 stars from over 2,600 reviews.
Even the brunch menu reflects Gullah culture, with dish names like Poke Chop n' Eggs, Sammen Patty, and the Satuhday Mornin'. Or, if you're looking to get something healthier, you can try the Geechee Vegan Hash or the vegan sausage and eggs. But it wouldn't be brunch without some waffles, and Virgil's has both fried chicken and waffles, or the Unc's Bread Puddin Waffle, which is the ultimate indulgence. If you're looking for something filling and somewhat exotic, the Slammin' Seafood Bowl includes shrimp, oysters, catfish nuggets, and crab cream sauce.
When perusing the brunch reviews, it's clear that the culture comes through in the food. For example, as one reviewer put it, "This wasn't just brunch, it was storytelling through food. The moment I looked at the menu, I could hear the history in the language." Other visitors remark that the "vibes" are always on point, making it a fantastic ATL brunch spot.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours - Blandtown
When looking at soul food restaurants in and around Atlanta, they can often fall into two categories. First, there are the ultra-casual spots that may not look like much on the outside (or inside), but the food hits hard. Second, there are the more upscale, chic places like Busy Bee and our number-two pick, Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours. In case you had any doubts about whether this restaurant is worth visiting, it's been featured in the Michelin Guide and on the Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Plus, at the time of this writing, it has 4.4 stars and over 2,400 reviews, putting it just behind our number-one choice.
As the name suggests, this restaurant offers traditional soul food favorites with a twist. For example, on the brunch menu, alongside regular chicken and waffles is herb-spiced duck and waffles. Other remixes include hoisin oxtails, barbecue salmon eggrolls, and a cauliflower shrimp po'boy, just in case you want all the flavor without the actual shrimp. But if you're looking for an old-fashioned soul food brunch, you can opt for dishes like fried green tomatoes, Mississippi fried catfish, or slow-braised neck bones and eggs. You'll also need to save room for dessert, as there are decadent sweets like spiced rum peach cobbler and strawberry moonshine pound cake.
According to reviewers, Twisted Soul is one of the best brunch spots in town, with one user claiming it's the "best brunch spot [they've] been to." This is thanks to a combination of delicious food, excellent atmosphere, and friendly service. Many guests also remark that they enjoyed their lunch or dinner so much that they plan to come back for brunch, highlighting how the restaurant is fabulous no matter what time of day you visit.
K & K Soul Food - West Midtown
While our first two picks would certainly fall into the category of "chic" restaurants, K&K Soul Food definitely fits the bill of "casual eatery." From its buffet-style service to its modest exterior, K&K is about as laid-back as you can get, but the food helps elevate it to iconic status. It easily fits in as our number-three soul food brunch spot, with a 4.3-star rating and over 2,700 reviews at the time of this writing. Interestingly enough, K&K is only two minutes away from Virgil's, just in case you want to compare the brunch options at both places.
Although K&K doesn't have a specific "brunch" menu, it serves breakfast every day and is open at 6 a.m. It's also closed on Sundays, so if you're trying to have a weekend brunch experience, you'll have to come on Saturday instead. The menu here is simple and tasty, with options like pork chops, red link sausages, fried fish, chicken gizzards, and catfish. You can also get fatback here, which is traditional in Southern cooking and akin to bacon, although it's almost all fat (as the name implies). K&K serves fatback by itself or in a biscuit sandwich, whichever you prefer.
The reviews for this place are somewhat mixed, with some visitors commenting that the food is kind of pricey for what you get. However, the consensus is that almost everything is delicious, especially for breakfast. One reviewer even noted that they drove all the way from Charleston, and it was worth the trip because the "food was great" and "very satisfying."
The Beautiful Restaurant - Adams Park
During our search for the best soul food brunch spots, we looked at social media sites like Reddit to help differentiate between Southern and soul. One restaurant that kept coming up was The Beautiful Restaurant. Plus, it has 4.2 stars and over 3,300 reviews at the time of this writing, making it a worthy contender. That said, when it comes to breakfast/brunch, The Beautiful Restaurant only offers this meal on Saturday mornings, so you'll have to plan accordingly. Also, there isn't a definitive breakfast menu available online. However, based on the restaurant's Instagram account, dishes include salmon patties, pancakes, grits, eggs, biscuits, scrambled tofu, and more.
As with K&K Soul Food, The Beautiful Restaurant is a casual spot that offers incredible dishes and a buffet-style experience. According to reviewers, the food is excellent, although it seems that the service can be hit or miss. One visitor remarked that ordering breakfast was a somewhat confusing experience, as it wasn't clear how much everything was or where to pick up your plate. Others, though, say the service is "excellent."
It's also worth pointing out that breakfast used to be a daily occurrence at The Beautiful before the pandemic. It was such a well-known and highly-regarded meal that many regulars lamented its disappearance, with one remarking the restaurant is "not as beautiful these days without serving breakfast." But now that it's back, even if just once a week, it's worth the wait.
Paschal's Restaurant & Bar - Downtown
Our final pick for authentic soul food brunch in Atlanta is something of a revered institution within the city. Paschal's Restaurant & Bar has been around since 1947, hosting luminaries such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Aretha Franklin, and Al Gore over the decades. So, while it's technically the lowest-rated spot for online reviews, Paschal's is just as vital and delicious as anywhere else we've featured on this list. At the time of this writing, the downtown location has 4.1 stars and over 5,200 reviews. However, if you're flying into or out of Atlanta and want to grab a quick bite of soul food, Paschal's is one of the five best restaurants to eat at in the Atlanta airport.
As with the Beautiful Restaurant, a dedicated brunch menu is not available online. However, based on Paschal's Instagram account, Sunday brunch is a long-held tradition, with dishes like waffles, shrimp and grits, mac n' cheese, bread pudding, collard greens, and, of course, fried chicken. It was the chicken that helped put Paschal's on the map, and it's even held the title as one of the best fried chicken spots in Atlanta. But since this place is so well-known, it's best to reserve a table far in advance.
Reading through the reviews, it seems that most guests agree that the brunch service, which is done buffet style, is delicious and is "an absolute delight" worth visiting for. Many comments also rave about the fantastic and "friendly" staff. However, some reviews note that the food may not always be the freshest in the buffet, especially as it gets closer to the end of service. It's also important to note that brunch seems to be a set price, so guests can't order off the regular menu until dinner service.
Methodology
As we mentioned in the opening, one of the main challenges of finding the best authentic soul food brunches in Atlanta is that there is often confusion about what constitutes real "soul" food compared to regional Southern cuisine. So, the primary factor in choosing our top five was ensuring each restaurant serves true soul food for breakfast or brunch. To help point us in the right direction, we looked at social media posts like Reddit threads. Additionally, we made sure each restaurant specifies that they serve soul food, not just Southern food. Overall, our goal was to reflect authenticity, which is why the brunch experience may vary from one spot to the next.
Once we had five soul food brunch restaurants, we ranked them strictly based on online reviews to maintain an objective eye. If you've ever had soul food before, you know that some dishes are more acquired tastes, so it's hard to rank places based on personal preferences.