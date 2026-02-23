5 Authentic Southern Soul Food Brunch Spots In Atlanta, Georgia, According To Reviews

When trying to figure out where to eat in Atlanta, it's easy to get overwhelmed. With thousands of restaurants within the city limits, how can you possibly know where to begin? Typically, the best starting point is to know what kind of food you're in the mood for, then work from there. However, while lunch and dinner often get the most attention, brunch is a rising star in the pantheon of meals. But, to make the experience even more enjoyable, let's kick things up a notch by searching for an authentic soul food brunch.

Before we dive into our top picks, let's break down the difference between Southern food and soul food. While a clear-cut definition is hard to uncover, the consensus is that soul food is generally passed down through generations, starting with the enslaved Africans who were brought to the country. Often, soul food showcases lesser-known ingredients and offers a stronger taste palate compared to standard Southern fare. Or, to put it another way, pretty much all soul food is Southern, but not all Southern food is soul.

Despite this relatively abstract definition, we've compiled a list of certified soul food restaurants that also specialize in brunch. Because brunch was a primary requirement, we omitted spots like Atlanta's historic soul food restaurant, Busy Bee Cafe, since it doesn't have a specific brunch or breakfast menu. We also ranked our picks based on online reviews, so don't just take our word for it.