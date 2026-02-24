Madison's Cute Walkable Neighborhood Is Lined With Shops, Cafes, And Global Restaurants

Start your day at one of Dudgeon-Monroe's numerous cafes, like Colectivo Coffee. This local chain describes itself as "more than just a coffee shop" but rather a community hub. With Fair-Trade certified products, pathways for supporting local fundraising initiatives through selling their offerings, and hand-roasted brews, Colectivo has been a local gem since it started roasting coffee back in 1993. The café allows you to grab an espresso and know that you're part of a time-honored Madison tradition. Otherwise, you could make your way to Bloom Bake Shop, a café and bakery serving up a wide range of freshly-baked goods, from bread to pastries and even gluten-free and vegan items. While the exact selection changes every day, you can reliably expect to find a menu full of classics like croissants and scones, as well as memorable treats such as sweet potato doughnuts, Japanese milk bread, and tarts made with seasonal fruits.

For a restaurant meal, you've got the world at your fingertips. Of course don't get the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood confused with the Wisconsin city of Monroe, an hour from Madison and full of foodie fun. But Dudgeon-Monroe is home to restaurants dishing up a wide variety of globally-inspired eats. For mouthwatering Neapolitan-style pizza — and patio seating in good weather — Pizza Brutta is the place to go. Feeling more like Japanese cuisine? Nearby Sequoia is an elegant yet unfussy destination for ramen, sushi, and more, including several options for vegetarians. Sequoia's happy hour special runs from 4 – 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, so head over early to score a deal.