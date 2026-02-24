The Affordable New England State With The Best Health Care System In America For Retirees

Looking first at WalletHub's findings, which were determined by comparing health care across all 50 states using metrics of overall cost, how accessible care is, and what patients' outcomes are, New Hampshire ranks the highest overall. New Hampshire does not necessarily garner the top ranking in all of these metrics, but when they're considered together, the state comes out on top. With affordability being one of its biggest strengths, the state is great for retirees who may be working with limited budgets.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said, "The best health care in the nation isn't helpful if it bankrupts the people who try to get it, and cheap health care isn't worth paying for if it provides subpar or ineffective treatment. Therefore, the best states for health care are those that make high-quality care affordable." New Hampshire scored second-best for cost and outcomes and was found to have the lowest average monthly insurance premium, per the WalletHub ranking.

According to Bankrate's list of America's Best States to Retire in 2025, this year New Hampshire ranks No. 5 overall in healthcare. Combined with other factors, like the state ranking No. 1 in neighborhood safety and No. 6 in taxes, it's one of the most affordable states in the country for retirees. While these rankings differ, it's clear that New Hampshire has one of the best health care systems in the country right now.