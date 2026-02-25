Situated Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is A Friendly Ohio City With A Walkable Downtown And Scenic Lake Park

You'll come across many friendly cities near Columbus, like Mount Vernon and its charming downtown, and Westerville with its scenic trail system and boutiques. One of these days, pay a visit to Wilmington in Clinton County. Boasting neighborly vibes and a welcoming community, this city exudes small-town energy without compromising on amenities. Home to the liberal arts educational institution Wilmington College, it's a great place to escape for a change of scenery — there's much to see and do in the historic downtown, from shopping and dining to sightseeing and annual events. Not only that, but you can experience this on foot. With a Walk Score of 77, most errands can be accomplished on a leisurely stroll.

Established in 1810, Wilmington was first known as "Clinton" after the county, which in turn was named after Vice President George Clinton. After several name changes — it was even called "Armenia" and "Mount Pleasant" — the community settled on "Wilmington." History is very much alive in the walkable downtown district, where early 19th- and 20th-century buildings line the streets. Bu there's more to Wilmington than downtown tours — you can swap the historic structure for natural beauty at Cowan Lake State Park, just on the outskirts of the city. The lake is ideal for a refreshing swim, a fishing trip, or a sunset boat cruise. The park also offers hiking trails and picnic areas.

Whether you're driving from Columbus or Cincinnati, you'll arrive in Wilmington within 1 hour. Dayton is even closer – roughly a 40-minute drive. You have several accommodation options, including Hampton Inn and Suites, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Holiday Inn Express, and General Denver Hotel.