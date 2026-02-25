Situated Between Cincinnati And Columbus Is A Friendly Ohio City With A Walkable Downtown And Scenic Lake Park
You'll come across many friendly cities near Columbus, like Mount Vernon and its charming downtown, and Westerville with its scenic trail system and boutiques. One of these days, pay a visit to Wilmington in Clinton County. Boasting neighborly vibes and a welcoming community, this city exudes small-town energy without compromising on amenities. Home to the liberal arts educational institution Wilmington College, it's a great place to escape for a change of scenery — there's much to see and do in the historic downtown, from shopping and dining to sightseeing and annual events. Not only that, but you can experience this on foot. With a Walk Score of 77, most errands can be accomplished on a leisurely stroll.
Established in 1810, Wilmington was first known as "Clinton" after the county, which in turn was named after Vice President George Clinton. After several name changes — it was even called "Armenia" and "Mount Pleasant" — the community settled on "Wilmington." History is very much alive in the walkable downtown district, where early 19th- and 20th-century buildings line the streets. Bu there's more to Wilmington than downtown tours — you can swap the historic structure for natural beauty at Cowan Lake State Park, just on the outskirts of the city. The lake is ideal for a refreshing swim, a fishing trip, or a sunset boat cruise. The park also offers hiking trails and picnic areas.
Whether you're driving from Columbus or Cincinnati, you'll arrive in Wilmington within 1 hour. Dayton is even closer – roughly a 40-minute drive. You have several accommodation options, including Hampton Inn and Suites, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Holiday Inn Express, and General Denver Hotel.
Stroll along Downtown Wilmington's streets
One of the things that makes Wilmington easy to explore is its pedestrian-friendly layout, with many businesses located just steps from each other. Start at the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau to get the information you need. Then, walk toward the Clinton County History Center, also known as the Rombach Place Museum, to learn about the city's past. Touring the two-floor museum, you'll find exhibits spanning fine art, military history, and Native American cultural artifacts. The museum also houses the most exhaustive collection of Eli Harvey's artworks.
Right next door is Kava Haus, just the place to fuel up on coffee. Featuring a wide range of creative coffee drinks, the cafe holds a 4.7-star rating on both Google and Tripadvisor. Instead of getting your coffee to-go, settle in by the cozy fireplace or along the mural-covered wall. The baked goods — especially the scones – come highly recommended. If it's already lunchtime, check out General Denver Hotel and Restaurant for contemporary American dishes in a Tudor Revival setting. The restaurant serves a variety of cocktails, beer, and wine, and occasionally hosts live music. A satisfied customer left a review, saying that the restaurant "never disappoints."
The General Denver Hotel is located across from The Murphy Theatre, a historic landmark that has been a downtown icon since 1918. The theater hosts concerts, theatrical performances, and film screenings throughout the year. As for shopping, make your way to the Banned Book Nook & Other Curiosities. Browse its curated "forbidden" literature, then purchase a couple of magnets as souvenirs. A happy shopper wrote: "Great selection, an amazing mission, unbeatable prices, & a ton of charm & character – what's not to love?"
Head to the lake park for outdoor fun
Wilmington visitors can take advantage of lakeside recreation by spending a day at Cowan Lake State Park. Comprising 1,775 acres of beeches, maples, and waterfront, the park makes it easy to reconnect with nature without venturing too far from the city. Camping is popular here, with 254 spots, including electric, primitive, ADA-accessible, and pet-friendly options. Campers have access to showers, restrooms, laundry facilities, and a dump station. There's also a boat launch at the campground and a designated beach. If you prefer sleeping under a roof, rent out one of the two-bedroom cottages — these come with air conditioning, heating, kitchenware, and other essentials.
The 700-acre-plus Cowan Lake is the biggest draw of the park and a favorite among anglers. Teeming with crappie, catfish, largemouth bass, and saugeye, fishing is permitted from shore or from boats with engines of 10 horsepower or less. Two boat launches are available, and the marina store carries fishing essentials and boat rentals. You'll see many people taking their kayaks and canoes out on the water, especially in summer when American lotus plants cover the shallows with large leaves and blooms.
When you're not out on the water, follow the hiking trails. The 5.2-mile Spillway Trail traces the lake's northwestern banks, while the 1-mile Dogwood Trail is a forested path closer to the campground. Those taking the 1.3-mile Old Field and Lotus Grove Trails can bring their binoculars to spot eastern bluebirds, house wrens, and catbirds. If you'd like to include one more destination in your getaway, Vandalia is a charming city with family-friendly recreation less than an hour away.