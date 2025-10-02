Keep Your RV Belongings Secure And Organized With One Easy Game-Changing Pool Noodle Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Life on the road comes with many benefits: adventure, traveling the world, and a new place to wake up to every day, to name just a few. But along with the freedom comes a set of challenges unique to RV living (like needing to use the bathroom when the RV is being driven), especially in respect to keeping your belongings safe and organized. Every bump, turn, or sudden stop can send dishes clattering, food sliding, and toiletries tumbling. Not only is it frustrating when things break, but it also adds more cleaning up for you to do when you park, and who wants that?

Many RV owners invest in costly organizers, tension rods, or custom storage systems in an attempt to solve the problem, but these options can quickly add up and require extra effort to install. If only there was a cheap, useful hack that worked. Well, there is. TikTok creator @thewildsasquatches shared a clever trick that uses nothing more than a pool noodle (which can also help prevent you from tripping over your tent when camping) to keep cabinet items and other belongings in place while traveling. It's quick, inexpensive, and surprisingly effective.