Keep Your RV Belongings Secure And Organized With One Easy Game-Changing Pool Noodle Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Life on the road comes with many benefits: adventure, traveling the world, and a new place to wake up to every day, to name just a few. But along with the freedom comes a set of challenges unique to RV living (like needing to use the bathroom when the RV is being driven), especially in respect to keeping your belongings safe and organized. Every bump, turn, or sudden stop can send dishes clattering, food sliding, and toiletries tumbling. Not only is it frustrating when things break, but it also adds more cleaning up for you to do when you park, and who wants that?
Many RV owners invest in costly organizers, tension rods, or custom storage systems in an attempt to solve the problem, but these options can quickly add up and require extra effort to install. If only there was a cheap, useful hack that worked. Well, there is. TikTok creator @thewildsasquatches shared a clever trick that uses nothing more than a pool noodle (which can also help prevent you from tripping over your tent when camping) to keep cabinet items and other belongings in place while traveling. It's quick, inexpensive, and surprisingly effective.
The RV pool noodle hack that will transform your travels
So, how does the pool noodle hack work? The concept is brilliantly simple: Take a standard pool noodle, cut it into sections, and use them to cushion areas that normally move around or bang together. In the clip, a pool noodle is used to fill annoying gaps, protect a thermostat, and secure glasses in a cupboard.
@thewildsasquatches
#poolnoodles are some of the #bestkeptsecrets among #fulltimetravelers We used them to #secure items in our #fifthwheel while we #travel There are #somanyways these things come in handy. #rvlife #travelday #foryoupagethis #CapCut
You can even slice the noodle in the middle, and when you're ready to hit the road, place the cut piece of pool noodle snugly under the lip of your cabinet to stop the cabinet door from slamming while on the move. The foam acts like a cushion and barrier, preventing dishes, food, and supplies from shifting forward or falling out while you drive. This leads to fewer breakages and less mess.
Pool noodles are lightweight, easy to cut, and completely removable, so you don't have to commit to a permanent storage system or risk damaging your cabinets. When you're parked and ready to use your things, just pull the noodle section out and store it away until your next journey. The pool toys are affordable, too: On Amazon, a six-pack of Oodles of Noodles Deluxe Foam Pool Noodles retails for under $30, as of this writing. So, it's no wonder RV TikTok is buzzing about this trick. It solves a simple problem with a product that costs just a few dollars at most big-box stores. Wanting to make your road trip vacation even safer? Try this RV theft-proof hack.