Rick Steves' 5 Best Tips For Planning Your Perfect Europe Itinerary

Planning a Europe travel itinerary is as thrilling as it is overwhelming. On the one hand, oodles of vibrant culture, storied history, art masterworks, phenomenal cuisine, and mind-blowing architecture await. On the other hand, planning where and how to travel among Europe's 44 countries, not to mention what to do when you get there, can seem a Herculean feat. Fortunately, the travel gods have blessed us with Rick Steves, the celebrated travel expert who has been visiting Europe for more than five decades, and spends an average of 100 days a year overseas. We've sifted through Steves' endless trove of travel advice to bring you his five best tips for planning your perfect Europe itinerary.

According to Steves in his video "Planning a Smart Itinerary," designing an outstanding travel plan boils down to one simple thing: "The bottom line in your itinerary planning is you've got to do your homework so you know how to get the most out of every day." On average, Americans only have about 10-15 paid days off per year, a relatively short amount of time that requires we get intentional with our travel planning. Winging your precious days in walkable, art-filled Florence, or going full tourist trap somewhere like Spain's overcrowded, ridiculously priced Costa del Sol is no way to spend your hard-won time and money.

Considering this short vacation window, Steves recommends planning to return Europe. Rome wasn't built in a day, so trying to see it all in one jaunt is a fast track to blisters and burnout. Europe is the land of revelry, so plan an itinerary that lets you immerse in key destinations and save what's left for your next trip. With this in mind, read on to discover Steves' savviest tips for planning an incredible, streamlined European itinerary.