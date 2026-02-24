Among The World's Longest Snowtubing Runs Is An Epic, Heart-Stopping Wisconsin Thrill Ride

"Had a blast tubing down the hill!" wrote one reviewer on Google. "It's fun, it's fast, it's fantastic!" Recent visitors mentioned that the slopes are well-prepared for speedy, thrilling runs down the mountainside. "The slopes are iced well and cause the tubes to go down very, very fast," commented one tuber, who recently tried out the experience with her family, on TripAdvisor. "The tubing hills are well-maintained and fun to go down," said another. "World's largest tubing hill and definitely worth the price of admission."

The price and terms of admission vary according to the day and time, and when you purchase tickets. The snow tubing hill is open on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday from noon to 9:30 p.m., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (The hill is closed Monday through Wednesday.) Generally speaking, you'll pay $30 per person if you purchase tickets in advance, and $35 if you purchase on the day of tubing. But there's one perk to choosing a Thursday evening for your snow tubing adventure: the ticket price buys you a four-hour time slot that day, while on the other days, it covers a three-hour slot.