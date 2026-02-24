Among The World's Longest Snowtubing Runs Is An Epic, Heart-Stopping Wisconsin Thrill Ride
You don't have to ski or snowboard to enjoy the winter season at resorts around the country. Grab a snow tube and ride down the towering Blizzard Mountain in Georgia, or hit the slopes at Pennsylvania's Blue Mountain, America's largest snow tubing resort. And in the Midwest, you can go for an epic thrill ride on one of the world's longest snow tubing runs at Wisconsin's Sunburst Ski Hill.
Located in Kewaskum, Sunburst Ski Hill is about a 45-minute drive northwest of Milwaukee. Like the top-rated ski resorts in the Midwest, Sunburst has the typical amenities for skiers and snowboarders, including eleven runs and two terrain parks served by nearly a dozen lifts. But the resort's snow tubing hill is special. With more than 45 chutes and a ninety-foot drop down a quarter-mile slope, the hill offers a heart-stopping adventure where tubers can reach speeds of up to 30 mph. And you won't have to climb back up to enjoy the next ride: a pair of magic carpet-style lifts transport thrill-seekers to the starting point.
Coast down the slopes at Sunburst Ski Hill
"Had a blast tubing down the hill!" wrote one reviewer on Google. "It's fun, it's fast, it's fantastic!" Recent visitors mentioned that the slopes are well-prepared for speedy, thrilling runs down the mountainside. "The slopes are iced well and cause the tubes to go down very, very fast," commented one tuber, who recently tried out the experience with her family, on TripAdvisor. "The tubing hills are well-maintained and fun to go down," said another. "World's largest tubing hill and definitely worth the price of admission."
The price and terms of admission vary according to the day and time, and when you purchase tickets. The snow tubing hill is open on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday from noon to 9:30 p.m., on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (The hill is closed Monday through Wednesday.) Generally speaking, you'll pay $30 per person if you purchase tickets in advance, and $35 if you purchase on the day of tubing. But there's one perk to choosing a Thursday evening for your snow tubing adventure: the ticket price buys you a four-hour time slot that day, while on the other days, it covers a three-hour slot.
Plan a snow tubing adventure in Wisconsin
Three or four hours sounds like plenty of time, but as past visitors point out, the tubing hill is popular — and it can get busy at peak times. "Despite the crowds, the longest we waited was about 25 minutes," said one visitor who hit the tubing hill with friends on a winter Sunday. Past tubers suggest purchasing tickets online (before you leave home) to avoid waiting unnecessarily at the resort's in-person ticket booths. And if lines start getting long, take a break for hot chocolate at the café near the tubing hill (note that concessions close an hour before the hill itself closes).
Even if you have to wait in line, according to those who've gone tubing at Sunburst Ski Hill, it's worth it for the thrilling adventure. In a 2025 article for the Detroit Metro Times, a journalist wrote about her firsthand experience at the resort. "The tubing area felt like a winter playground," she said, mentioning that she enjoyed tubing alongside festive bachelorette parties and groups celebrating birthdays. Describing snow tubing at the resort as a "heart-pounding rush," she wrote, "Sunburst Ski Hill makes you feel part of a winter-loving community, whether it's your first time there or your fiftieth." If you love adventures in the snow, don't miss Québec City's Au 1884, a high-speed sled ride that's considered one of the oldest and best winter attractions in Canada.