Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Gem With Beaches, Rolling Hills, And No Income Tax On Social Security

When people retire, they often want to relax on the beach, soak up the sun, and enjoy a laid-back atmosphere. Typically, that looks like moving to Florida, but there's an East Coast alternative gaining attention. FinanceBuzz reports that Delaware is one of the top places retirees are choosing instead of the Sunshine State, which actually ranked as the worst state for aging in place. The Diamond State offers a balance of scenic hills, cute towns, and sandy beaches. It's technically 28 times smaller than Florida, creating the perfect landscape for small-town charm and an inviting community atmosphere. Plus, it does not tax Social Security benefits at a state level, putting that money back in retirees' pockets.

Delaware might fly under the radar for a younger crowd, but for those aged 60 and older, it's up and coming — especially with the provided IRS benefits. The state's official plan on aging says that this population will make up nearly 34% of its total population by 2040. That growth is fueled by lifestyle options across the state. Retirees can enjoy the historic downtown and quiet lighthouse strolls of coastal Lewes or explore the rolling landscapes of Brandywine Valley in northern Delaware, which spans more than 1,300 acres of fields and forested hills.