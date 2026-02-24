Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Gem With Beaches, Rolling Hills, And No Income Tax On Social Security
When people retire, they often want to relax on the beach, soak up the sun, and enjoy a laid-back atmosphere. Typically, that looks like moving to Florida, but there's an East Coast alternative gaining attention. FinanceBuzz reports that Delaware is one of the top places retirees are choosing instead of the Sunshine State, which actually ranked as the worst state for aging in place. The Diamond State offers a balance of scenic hills, cute towns, and sandy beaches. It's technically 28 times smaller than Florida, creating the perfect landscape for small-town charm and an inviting community atmosphere. Plus, it does not tax Social Security benefits at a state level, putting that money back in retirees' pockets.
Delaware might fly under the radar for a younger crowd, but for those aged 60 and older, it's up and coming — especially with the provided IRS benefits. The state's official plan on aging says that this population will make up nearly 34% of its total population by 2040. That growth is fueled by lifestyle options across the state. Retirees can enjoy the historic downtown and quiet lighthouse strolls of coastal Lewes or explore the rolling landscapes of Brandywine Valley in northern Delaware, which spans more than 1,300 acres of fields and forested hills.
Coastal living in Delaware is a retiree's paradise
Despite the reasons retirees could regret moving to beach towns, Delaware is bordered with sparkling blue waters you can admire right from your beach house window. Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach are perfect examples. You can escape the pressures of the corporate world and live a slow life with delightful neighbors and friendly tourists. Both areas have lively boardwalks — Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk actually won a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award in 2025. Also, shopping at Bethany's Boardwalk is tax-free, reinforcing Delaware's financial appeal. From historic city centers to intimate and slower-paced streets, each seaside village — including Bethany, Lewes, Rehoboth, Dewey, and Fenwick Island — offers variety in ambiance.
Unlike the retiree hot spot of Florida, Delaware experiences all four seasons. Winter temperatures range from 17 degrees Fahrenheit to 44 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas summer climbs up to the 70s, 80s, and 90s. You could witness a white Christmas in the winter and clear skies in the summer. Even though Delaware is on the Atlantic, it isn't frequently impacted by hurricanes like Florida.
Since Delaware doesn't tax Social Security benefits, retirees are more likely to be able to afford an ocean view without stretching their monthly budget. In Delaware, there is less traffic and fewer crowds than well-known beach hubs, like Miami. If beach towns aren't your preference, northern Delaware's valleys and hills will give you just what you're looking for.
The peaceful Delaware hills and healthy living
Delaware is a state that promotes healthy living. From the salty sea breeze to the fresh natural scents of American holly trees (the state's tree), the landscape encourages retirees to stay active and enjoy the outdoors. In the Diamond State, each region offers a distinct experience — a two-hour drive inland will make you feel like you're in a different world. Scenic greenways and trails wind through areas like the Brandywine Valley National Scenic Byway, which shows off the soft slopes of the fertile countryside. Come fall, the hills transform with vibrant reds, burnt oranges, and golden yellows, creating unmatched postcard beauty.
Just 10 minutes away from Brandywine, the Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin showcases native plants of the northeastern woodlands. Here, retirees can stop and smell the roses — literally. They'll discover colorful flowers, flowing waterfalls, and lush greenery. From the garden, visitors can see the surrounding hillside in an enchanting environment. No matter if they're walking along trails, cycling through hills, or photographing botanicals, there are plenty of activities that support both physical and mental wellness — and often at little to no cost.