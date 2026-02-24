Vermont's Green Mountain Ski Resort Is A Scenic Gem With Breathtaking Views And Family-Friendly Trails

Killington, Stowe, and Smugglers' Notch are some of the most famous names in Vermont ski tourism, and people come from all around the world to carve up their slopes. Some enthusiasts organize their whole winters around Vermont ski trips, shelling out thousands of dollars on efficient travel, cozy lodging, lift passes, and equipment rental (or transport). Ski season is a busy time in the Green Mountain State, as millions of vacationers pour into local resorts for moguls, quaint inns, and socializing over craft beer. Indeed, Vermont has some of the most incredible ski resorts on the East Coast, according to travelers.

The Saskadena Six Ski Area is a little different. Located near the fashionable town of Woodstock, Saskadena is fairly small, with two lifts, 28 trails, and 650 feet of vertical drop (compared to Killington's 19 lifts, 155 trails, and 3,050 feet of vertical drop). Snobs may scoff at this modest mountain, but Saskadena Six has many benefits. The crowds are often smaller, prices are lower, and the atmosphere is meant to be family friendly. As its website proclaims, "We are committed to ensuring that every guest's pursuit in rewarding and wholesome fun is inclusive of all who wish to participate."

Interestingly, Saskadena Six is also one of the oldest ski areas in the U.S. Originally founded in 1934, the area was called "Suicide Six" for most of its history, until the staff changed it in 2022. The new name reflects the area's Abenaki heritage, as Saskadena is an Abenaki word that means "Standing Mountain."