Vermont's Green Mountain Ski Resort Is A Scenic Gem With Breathtaking Views And Family-Friendly Trails
Killington, Stowe, and Smugglers' Notch are some of the most famous names in Vermont ski tourism, and people come from all around the world to carve up their slopes. Some enthusiasts organize their whole winters around Vermont ski trips, shelling out thousands of dollars on efficient travel, cozy lodging, lift passes, and equipment rental (or transport). Ski season is a busy time in the Green Mountain State, as millions of vacationers pour into local resorts for moguls, quaint inns, and socializing over craft beer. Indeed, Vermont has some of the most incredible ski resorts on the East Coast, according to travelers.
The Saskadena Six Ski Area is a little different. Located near the fashionable town of Woodstock, Saskadena is fairly small, with two lifts, 28 trails, and 650 feet of vertical drop (compared to Killington's 19 lifts, 155 trails, and 3,050 feet of vertical drop). Snobs may scoff at this modest mountain, but Saskadena Six has many benefits. The crowds are often smaller, prices are lower, and the atmosphere is meant to be family friendly. As its website proclaims, "We are committed to ensuring that every guest's pursuit in rewarding and wholesome fun is inclusive of all who wish to participate."
Interestingly, Saskadena Six is also one of the oldest ski areas in the U.S. Originally founded in 1934, the area was called "Suicide Six" for most of its history, until the staff changed it in 2022. The new name reflects the area's Abenaki heritage, as Saskadena is an Abenaki word that means "Standing Mountain."
The many things to do at Saskadena Six Ski Area
Saskadena Six has short chairlifts and many gentle slopes, which appeal to new skiers and families with young children. A ride in one of the double lifts lasts less than four minutes, which means more time on the snow. However, Saskadena is a legitimate mountain, and several of the trails are designed for advanced skiers. The area's pièce de résistance is The Face, a run that takes you down the mountain and finishes right at the main lodge. Snowboarding is also popular here, and some visitors even try "uphill travel," which means hiking up the mountain on designated routes and downhill skiing back to the bottom.
You can rent your skis when you arrive, and you can buy accessories like gloves and goggles from the on-site shop. Weekend lift tickets cost around $100 when purchased online, while flexible single-day tickets are around $120 (at the time of writing). Back at the lodge, you can grab a bowl of stew and a grilled cheese sandwich at The Corduroy Cave, or you can finish your day with a beer and burger at Perley's Pourhouse, a classic pub named after a famed former employee.
The fun continues even after the snow has melted. Ski runs transform into flow trails for mountain bikers, who can ride over these inclines (for free) from June 1 to October 31. Hikers can explore 60 miles of established trails all over Saskadena Six and its neighboring peaks, Mount Peg and Mount Tom. This area is also popular for fly fishing; guided excursions can be arranged through the nearby Woodstock Inn & Resort. Not surprisingly, the alpine backdrop makes for terrific wedding photos, and the Saskadena Six lodge regularly hosts receptions and group events.
Getting to Saskadena Six and where to stay
Woodstock is a tourist-friendly town that boasts several inns, and it's located less than 4 miles from the ski area's entrance. Staying here isn't cheap, as a room in the winter will cost at least $150 per night, but you will be close to Woodstock's impressive dining scene. Woodstock is also just a 15-minute drive from the Long Trail Brewing Company, which houses both a restaurant and lodge. This is just one of the many spots on Vermont's "Beer Trail," which ties together world-class breweries, cozy pubs, and gorgeous countryside.
Woodstock is challenging for out-of-staters to get to, and you'll almost certainly have to drive there. The closest major Vermont town is Rutland, about 45 minutes away. You can also scoot over from Lebanon, New Hampshire, right on the Vermont border, though the drive will take you a good half-hour. If you're flying into New England, you'll probably arrive at either Logan International in Boston (nearly 3 hours away) or Burlington (about 90 minutes north). The good news is that Vermont is a fantastic state for road trips, and drivers should relish the backroad scenery in any season. Here are some Vermont road trips for scenic views and small-town stops that are worth the drive year-round.