California's Chinese Restaurant With Tasty Cuisine And Vintage Flair Was Once A Favorite Of Humphrey Bogart

If you close your eyes, you can see it: Humphrey Bogart, hunched over a scotch in a bar's dim amber glow. John Wayne is slumped in a red leather booth nearby. Marilyn Monroe is laughing at the waistcoated bartender who pours a long stream of vodka into a coupe. Of all the gin joints in the world, a scene like that could very well have unfolded at The Formosa Café on Santa Monica Boulevard during Hollywood's Golden Age. While the stars have faded, the Formosa endures — a relic of old-school glamour, Asian fare, and cocktails named after legends.

The restaurant's origins are somewhat hazy, but according to PBS SoCal, it began around 1925 as a lunch counter called Red Spot. However, SF Gate and Hollywood Authentic say the name was actually Red Post Cafe. Either way, it was primely located across from Samuel Goldwyn Studios. Some say the back dining room — a converted circa-1904 Pacific Electric Red Car trolley, per Discover Los Angeles — came first, others claim it was added later. SF Gate reports the café was also, briefly, a steakhouse. But by 1939, Red Spot had become the Formosa, named after Ilha Formosa, the Portuguese name for Taiwan, meaning beautiful island.

Decked in ornate, moody décor and with a Cantonese-inspired menu, The Formosa Café drew in mobsters like Bugsy Seigel, who even had a safe installed under his favorite booth there. Like Musso & Frank Grill, Hollywood's oldest continuously operating restaurant, the place became a watering hole and hideaway for celebrities like Bogart, Lauren Bacall and Frank Sinatra. Later, Bono, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Matthew Perry kept the party going. The restaurant even featured in the 1997 film "L.A. Confidential." After several uncertain years, the Formosa closed in 2017 for restoration but reopened in 2019 under its distinct, jade-green neon signage — a true Hollywood landmark.