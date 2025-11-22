You Don't Need A Passport To Retire To This Caribbean Island Where The Dollar Goes A Long Way

Dreaming of retirement? Many of the Caribbean's best retirement destinations offer warm weather, a relaxed way of life, and surprising affordability. But among them, Puerto Rico stands out for American retirees. It delivers the tropical climate, easygoing energy, and beautiful beaches you'd expect, plus a few major advantages. It's one of the few Caribbean islands U.S. citizens can visit without a passport or visa restrictions. At a time when the U.S. passport has slipped out of the world's top 10 most powerful, and long-haul destinations like Dubai or New Zealand can be costly or complicated for retirees on fixed incomes, Puerto Rico offers the simplicity of a domestic move with Caribbean perks. On top of that, U.S. dollars go further here, and various incentives keep taxes low, making it easy to see why Puerto Rico is becoming a desirable destination for American retirees.

Of course, choosing where to spend your golden years involves more than sunshine. Healthcare requires careful consideration, as medical systems can vary widely among Caribbean countries. Property laws also matter. Can foreigners buy homes easily, or are there restrictions and minimum wealth requirements? All this plays into affordability, another big issue, which can differ dramatically from island to island, as outlined in this article from Immigrant Invest.

For the most part, Puerto Rico's cost of living is lower than on the American mainland. My Life Elsewhere estimates overall expenses in Puerto Rico to be around 21% below comparable U.S. cities. Culturally, the island blends Latin-Caribbean vibrancy — food, music, and dance — with familiar U.S.-style infrastructure, from the use of the U.S. dollar to banking systems and legal protections.