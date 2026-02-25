This Fort Worth Neighborhood Has Walkable Streets, Beautiful Homes, And Lush Green Spaces

Fort Worth brims with cowboy charm, boot-stomping honky-tonks, and some good ol' down-home Southern hospitality. The sprawling Texas city, affectionately known as "Cowtown," is also as chock-full of charming neighborhoods as the droves of cattle that fill the surrounding fields. Situated just 5 miles southwest of downtown Fort Worth, Bluebonnet Hills stands out from some of the city's other hidden enclaves for its stately houses and lively, yet peaceful feel. "This area is lovely to own a home, beautiful established trees and wide streets," one local shared on Trulia, adding that "people take pride in their neighborhood, their yards, and their parks."

Covering less than a mile in length and only about a quarter-mile in width, Bluebonnet Hills is incredibly walkable. The place boasts a rating of 79 on Walk Score, so you won't need to worry much about gassing up the car to get around. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), a major airport that fittingly takes the longest to walk across, is about a 35-minute drive away with no traffic. The neighborhood is tucked behind Texas Christian University, so it definitely has a bit of college-town energy. But with all those hungry students nearby, you can bet your bottom dollar there's plenty of good eats to be enjoyed in the area.