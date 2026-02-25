The Adirondack Mountains' Most Beloved Campground Is A Scenic Gem With Ponds Perfect For Fishing And Paddling

The Adirondacks — New York's awe-inspiring mountain getaway – are an excellent place to camp and reset. You can wake to golden sunrise views over forested hills and streams, embark on a scenic hike or lazy paddle in the afternoon, and doze off with beautiful stargazing and sounds of rustling leaves rather than the rumble of car engines. This is a typical camping vacation sequence in the Adirondacks, with stays that beckon both experienced and beginner campers. One beloved and highly-rated place — scoring above 4.5 stars on Google, Tripadvisor, and Dyrt – to pitch your tent and experience this all is the 853-acre Fish Creek Pond Campground.

At Fish Creek Pond Campground, you'll find 330 wooded campsites, including three group sites, most tucked near the sandy shoreline. "We love camping along Square Pond, nothing beats being able to just go in the lake whenever you feel like it. The sand is nice, and the views are great. Just note that everything you bring will get sandy! :)" wrote one former visitor on Google. While reviewers praise the waterfront setting, spacious layout, and generally well-maintained facilities, there are mixed views on privacy, as there are no natural barriers beyond the thick foliage, and motorboats can be noisy during the day (quiet hours run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.).

The campground operates seasonally, typically from mid-May to mid-October, with reservations opening up to nine months in advance through the New York state system. Summer (July and August) is the peak season, with its charms of balmy, dry weather and lingering greenery. As autumn creeps in and the crowds disperse, however, the lush forests transform into vibrant fall foliage (peak colors are usually from the last week of September to the first week of October), making this rustic stay a cozy, uncrowded fall getaway in the Adirondacks.