An Outdoorsy Colorado City Tops The 2026 List For Retiree Community Engagement

Choosing where to retire or spend your golden years isn't a decision to take lightly. It's why the AARP consistently releases its Top 100 Places to Live for Older Adults list each year. And the organization's December 2025 list highlighted Boulder, Colorado, as one of the top six large communities (100,000 to 499,999 people) for 2026, mainly because it had the highest community engagement score among the 24 listed places. This indicates that Boulder, as a city, promotes regular and diverse social interactions with its various venues, social events, and overall connectivity.

Research by the National Institute of Aging has found that loneliness and social isolation can negatively impact physical and mental health. This can include a higher risk of heart disease, obesity, depression, Alzheimer's disease, and cognitive impairment. The reverse is also true, as people who socialize regularly often have improved physical and mental well-being and cognitive function. So you can see why choosing a city like Boulder, where community engagement and interaction are ranked well above the U.S. average, could be beneficial for older adults.

Part of Boulder's high community engagement comes from its voter participation laws, LGBTQ+ antidiscrimination statutes, and human rights ordinance. These LGBTQ+ and human rights protections have been in effect for more than 50 years, helping the city create a diverse and welcoming community for people of various races, backgrounds, and sexual orientations. The city finished sixth overall on the AARP's Large Communities list, which included Arlington County (Virginia), Alexandria (Virginia), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Salt Lake City (Utah), and St. Paul (Minnesota) in its top five. The wider Boulder County region also ranked at No. 21 on the list, an area that includes Boulder, Erie, Lafayette, Nederland, and several other towns.