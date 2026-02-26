A Friendly Georgia City Brims With Green Bike Paths And A Charmingly Vibrant Downtown
There is always an interesting adventure to be found in the Peach State. Eager explorers can hop on a ferry across Georgia's coastline for a trek around Cumberland Island, which is full of wild horses and beachy campgrounds. Sightseers keen on retail therapy and waterfront strolls can spend time in Pier Village, a chic hub of boutique shops and a charming fishing pier. Meanwhile, travelers craving a mix of both outdoor adventure and downtown leisure should make their way to Carrollton, a college town with a friendly vibe tucked along the Little Tallapoosa River, less than an hour's drive west of Atlanta.
Dating back to the 1820s, the town was named for Charles Carroll, one of the men who put their names on the Declaration of Independence, and flourished as an agricultural hub. Carrollton was even mentioned in the epic novel, "Gone With the Wind," and history fiends can stroll around the town's residential historic district for a peek at the stately mansions that hark back to this bygone age. With two university campuses drawing in students, Carrollton embraces a vibrant, youthful atmosphere. The historic square is crowded with art galleries, pubs, and boutiques tucked within quaint brick buildings, and annual festivals like the Mayfest and Art Takeover bring the friendly community together. "Being in Carrollton has shown that family is everywhere you go," one local shared to Niche, the city review site.
The idyllic landscape surrounding Carrollton is best explored on the Carrollton GreenBelt, a paved cycling path looping through the green meadows around the town's perimeter. Meander through hushed woodlands or along the banks of the Little Tallapoosa River to enjoy backcountry landscapes without ever leaving civilization behind. More excitement can be found at Lake Carroll, northeast of town, where fishing and waterfront picnics await.
Enjoy cycling and waterfront fun in Carrollton, Georgia
Whether you're zooming on a bike or heading out for a stroll, the Carrollton GreenBelt is a great way to spend time in nature. Stretching almost 20 miles, there are trailheads scattered all across town, making it convenient to start hiking or cycling no matter where you are. The paved pathway joins together various Carrollton neighborhoods with public parks, making it one of Georgia's longest looping trails. Much of the path is shaded by trees on either side, while some sections pass directly along the banks of the Little Tallapoosa River and even Lake Carroll, giving the feeling of being in the middle of the wilderness rather than in a bustling city.
Spend more time by the waterfront at Lake Carroll Park. Flocks of ducks frolicking by the shore keep you company while out for a stroll along the boardwalks cutting across the lake's surface, and a pavilion floating on the water is a romantic backdrop for photos. Families can enjoy picnics on the lawns with views of the lake, while the playground slides will keep children occupied. Boat ramps make it easy to cruise out into the lake's depths for fishing. "Such a peaceful park. Perfect for family outings," a previous visitor shared.
For waterfall views and rocky landscapes, head to Laura's Park at Hays Mill Trailhead. Swathes of dense trees frame the Buffalo Creek, where slabs of rock across the water form trickling cascades. Connected to the Carrollton GreenBelt, hikers can follow the meandering trails and spacious boardwalks through the scenic woodlands and cool off with a splash in the creek. Picnic tables offer a spot to relax amidst the peaceful atmosphere. The park is "a wonderful place to visit," according to a previous Google review.
Explore downtown Carrollton and find places to eat
Travelers who prefer sightseeing over the great outdoors should spend the day wandering around Adamson Square in Carrollton's downtown. Walkways paved with brick are crowded with busy storefronts shaded by trees, inviting tourists to take a pleasant stroll or find a café with outdoor seating. Not far from the town square is the Carrollton Center for the Arts, where visitors can grab tickets for a music performance or wander the contemporary art exhibitions. From there, head to the Blue Door Gallery for a peek at the eclectic handicrafts of local Georgia artists.
Bookworms can spend the day at Horton's Books & Gifts, which dates back to the 1890s and is considered the oldest bookstore in Georgia. Browse the shelves to find a new novel to read or pick up souvenirs for friends and family, while the store's beloved cat assistants keep customers company. "They even have a station [where] you can get food to feed them treats," a previous visitor shared. Find more books across the square at the Underground Bookshop, and try on new outfits at the Main Street Boutique.
Stick around the town square to find something to eat. Grab tasty smash burgers, milkshakes, and loaded fries at Chip's Burger Bar, which offers heaping portions and friendly service. For sweet treats and iced lattes between sightseeing, try Gallery Row Coffee, or sit down to filet mignon and pasta primavera at the Samba Loca Brazilian Steakhouse. End the day with drinks at the Dream City Brewing Company, popular with locals for the relaxed atmosphere and weekly trivia nights. Carrollton is just an hour away from the bustling city of Atlanta. And for more small-town adventures, drive 30 minutes south to Newnan, Georgia's "city of homes" with a historic downtown.