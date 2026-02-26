A Friendly Georgia City Brims With Green Bike Paths And A Charmingly Vibrant Downtown

There is always an interesting adventure to be found in the Peach State. Eager explorers can hop on a ferry across Georgia's coastline for a trek around Cumberland Island, which is full of wild horses and beachy campgrounds. Sightseers keen on retail therapy and waterfront strolls can spend time in Pier Village, a chic hub of boutique shops and a charming fishing pier. Meanwhile, travelers craving a mix of both outdoor adventure and downtown leisure should make their way to Carrollton, a college town with a friendly vibe tucked along the Little Tallapoosa River, less than an hour's drive west of Atlanta.

Dating back to the 1820s, the town was named for Charles Carroll, one of the men who put their names on the Declaration of Independence, and flourished as an agricultural hub. Carrollton was even mentioned in the epic novel, "Gone With the Wind," and history fiends can stroll around the town's residential historic district for a peek at the stately mansions that hark back to this bygone age. With two university campuses drawing in students, Carrollton embraces a vibrant, youthful atmosphere. The historic square is crowded with art galleries, pubs, and boutiques tucked within quaint brick buildings, and annual festivals like the Mayfest and Art Takeover bring the friendly community together. "Being in Carrollton has shown that family is everywhere you go," one local shared to Niche, the city review site.

The idyllic landscape surrounding Carrollton is best explored on the Carrollton GreenBelt, a paved cycling path looping through the green meadows around the town's perimeter. Meander through hushed woodlands or along the banks of the Little Tallapoosa River to enjoy backcountry landscapes without ever leaving civilization behind. More excitement can be found at Lake Carroll, northeast of town, where fishing and waterfront picnics await.