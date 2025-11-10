Georgia's Lovely Island District Is A Chic Hub Of Boutique Shops, Walkability, And A Charming Fishing Pier

Windswept along the coast and south of the picturesque waterfronts in Savannah, the Golden Isles of Georgia form a wildly beautiful region of lush marshland, sandy beaches, and impressive live oaks dripping moodily with moss. The largest of the four Golden Isles is St. Simons Island, an underrated Georgia island that boasts serene, breathtaking beaches and a unique selection of shops. St. Simons' story stretches back centuries, and historic sights such as Fort Frederica (built by the British in the 1700s) and the iconic St. Simons Lighthouse abound. Since the late 19th century, the island has been a popular resort and more recently a retirement destination, blessed with striking nature, endless attractions, and fresh seafood.

The bustling heart of the island is Pier Village, tucked along the southern coast overlooking the St. Simons Sound. Lining the grid of blocks are charming shops, restaurants, and hotels that are all within walking distance of St. Simons Island Pier, a popular gathering place for fishing and sunset views. From the pier, you can see St. Simons Lighthouse, now a museum, and the start of East Beach, the island's biggest sandy stretch. This quaint walkable community is an ideal base for exploring other beautiful parts of St. Simons, such as the pristine beachy paradise of Gould's Inlet, or farther afield on Little St. Simons Island, Georgia's secret coastal haven.

A relaxed respite on St. Simons Island is very easy to access. Pier Village itself is about a 90-minute drive south from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and a 70-minute drive north of Jacksonville International Airport. The best time to visit St. Simons is during the late spring and early fall months, when temperatures hover in the 70s. In contrast, July and August can be very hot and humid.