Georgia's Lovely Island District Is A Chic Hub Of Boutique Shops, Walkability, And A Charming Fishing Pier
Windswept along the coast and south of the picturesque waterfronts in Savannah, the Golden Isles of Georgia form a wildly beautiful region of lush marshland, sandy beaches, and impressive live oaks dripping moodily with moss. The largest of the four Golden Isles is St. Simons Island, an underrated Georgia island that boasts serene, breathtaking beaches and a unique selection of shops. St. Simons' story stretches back centuries, and historic sights such as Fort Frederica (built by the British in the 1700s) and the iconic St. Simons Lighthouse abound. Since the late 19th century, the island has been a popular resort and more recently a retirement destination, blessed with striking nature, endless attractions, and fresh seafood.
The bustling heart of the island is Pier Village, tucked along the southern coast overlooking the St. Simons Sound. Lining the grid of blocks are charming shops, restaurants, and hotels that are all within walking distance of St. Simons Island Pier, a popular gathering place for fishing and sunset views. From the pier, you can see St. Simons Lighthouse, now a museum, and the start of East Beach, the island's biggest sandy stretch. This quaint walkable community is an ideal base for exploring other beautiful parts of St. Simons, such as the pristine beachy paradise of Gould's Inlet, or farther afield on Little St. Simons Island, Georgia's secret coastal haven.
A relaxed respite on St. Simons Island is very easy to access. Pier Village itself is about a 90-minute drive south from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and a 70-minute drive north of Jacksonville International Airport. The best time to visit St. Simons is during the late spring and early fall months, when temperatures hover in the 70s. In contrast, July and August can be very hot and humid.
Peruse Pier Village shops, parks, and more
St. Simons Island's Pier Village is a hub for everyone, from shoppers and foodies to history buffs and beach bums. Stroll along the main thoroughfare of Mallery Street, where fashion lovers can browse boutiques such as Go Fish for women's apparel and jewelry, Savannah Bee Company for delicious honey, and SSI Lifestyle for branded merchandise unique to St. Simons. You can also pick up everything you need for the beach at St. Simons Beachwear, and all your angling needs are met at St. Simons Bait and Tackle. If you are fishing at St. Simons Pier, make sure you purchase a Georgia fishing license at the shop. Even if you don't fish, the long wooden pier is a picturesque place for a walk, especially at sunset.
Adjacent to St. Simons Pier is Neptune Park, a family-friendly destination along the coast, in the shadow of St. Simons Lighthouse. This is also where you'll find the Neptune Park Fun Zone, a large waterpark and swimming pool that kids will adore during the spring and summer. For attractions open year-round, head to the 18-hole-miniature-golf course or playground.
History buffs can't miss a tour of the St. Simons Lighthouse Museum. The brick Keeper's Dwelling and 104-foot lighthouse both date to the late 19th century and offer fascinating insight into local history. After your visit, keep walking east to the island's golden-sand sweep of East Beach for an idyllic beach day. There, you can swim and paddle in the sound's cool waters and bike or stroll along the wide shore.
Discover Pier Village's best restaurants and inns
Pier Village brims with a wide range of delicious eats and charming accommodations. One of the top-rated restaurants is Georgia Sea Grill, which serves up tasty seafood specialties in elegant dining rooms. Another St. Simons' institution is Iguana's Seafood, where you can get a hearty meal of peel-and-eat shrimp, fresh oysters, crab cakes, and more. A breakfast and lunch favorite in town is Palmer's Village Cafe, and mainstay Brogen's South has an alfresco patio and veranda where you can enjoy tropical drinks and burgers.
Across the street from the St. Simons Lighthouse Museum is the Ocean Inn and Suites, with its 37 rooms and suites (many of which have a prime view of the lighthouse). The hotel is just a short walk from all of Pier Village's attractions as well as East Beach. Amenities include a bountiful breakfast served daily and an outdoor swimming pool. "The room was great," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The view was beautiful and it's convenient to the shops, the pier, the lighthouse, and the beach as well as restaurants! We loved it!"
A five-minute drive from Pier Village is the luxurious Lodge at Sea Island, with an impressive entrance down the iconic Avenue of the Oaks. This grand waterfront resort boasts 43 spacious rooms, seven cottages, three golf courses, fine dining, and an outdoor swimming pool. About a 15-minute drive away is its sister property, The Cloister at Sea Island, an extravagant getaway off Georgia's stunning coast.