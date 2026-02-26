Florida's 5 Most Scenic Beaches For Manatee Watching, According To Travelers

Florida is America's acclaimed Sunshine State, with plenty of fun beachside amenities and year-round warmth. Florida's attractions include everything from well-traveled destinations like Disney World to retro "Old Florida" towns that keep the '70s alive. While Florida is ideal for beachgoers, families, and partiers alike, it is also a haven for some of the country's most unique wildlife. Florida's coastal, subtropical climate and abundant wetlands provide homes for unique animal species rarely seen in other states. After Florida's iconic American alligator, the state's most beloved animal resident may very well be the lovable Florida manatee.

The Florida manatee is a subspecies of the West Indian manatee, a gentle marine mammal that has become a popular wildlife viewing subject for its rotund figure, adorable face, and generally peaceful demeanor as it floats through the water. Sadly, human activity and habitat destruction have diminished their numbers in the wild, and West Indian manatees are now only found in a smaller range than they once inhabited. As one of the few remaining manatee havens, Florida has leaned heavily into its association with these lovable but endangered animals, even making the Florida manatee its official state marine mammal!

Today, several popular spots across the state offer terrific chances to see these goofy sea cows in person. While most of the top manatee viewing areas are actually inland lagoons and waterways, a few of Florida's most beautiful beaches also offer good chances of seeing a manatee in a more picturesque oceanside setting. Based on reports from traveler reviews and documented sightings in the media, these five scenic Florida beaches offer the best chances of seeing manatees while enjoying some of the state's most beautiful coastal areas.