5 'Old Florida' Towns Where You Can Still See The Sunshine State Like It Was In The '70s
After the fever pitch of the Space Race and before a wave of huge developments, Florida in the 1970s was coolly blossoming. Disney World just opened in 1971, and that same year, Jimmy Buffett came to Key West, becoming a figurehead of a sun-faded, unbothered Florida era. "Florida was popular in the 70's when I was growing up but it was a heck of a lot more chill. It wasn't so crowded, more open space and the drivers weren't quite as insane," a Reddit user reminisced. There's no turning back to "Old Florida" now, but there are still places in the Sunshine State that haven't been overtaken by the boom of 21st-century tourism, which evoke the chill, low-rise time of Florida in the '70s.
Some of the scenes you might see in 1970s Florida are waterfront motels with exterior walkways, drive-on beaches with people lounging on fishing piers, and strip malls inhabited by diners and cafes. We looked for places that preserve much of this architecture and layout, where you can get lost in a nostalgic reverie. A mix of surf towns and classic snowbird communities, these are Florida towns that could be perfect for a weekend getaway or simply a trip down memory lane.
Islamorada
Though Key West might be the most famed of the Florida Keys (and its 1970s ties to Jimmy Buffett are legendary), it's Islamorada in the Upper Keys that's remained more laid-back over the decades as Key West has become a busy tourist magnet. "As a 20 year resident, Islamorada is a bit more classy, quiet, good restaurants, great diving and fishing, good tours of the surrounding islands and waters," a Facebook user shared.
All around Islamorada, you'll find tiki bars, fishing lodges, and cabanas by the ocean that lend the island town its 1970s feel. If you want to head to a beach without the crowds of the present-day hotspots, Anne's Beach is a secret picnicking paradise with natural sand on the island. Another nostalgic seaside spot is Bud n' Mary's Marina, which has been around since the 1940s but was acquired by its current owners in 1978, per its website. The marina still has a throwback charm. "This is one of those hidden gems in the keys. Stop in for breakfast and lunch and check the place out. Its old school Keys," one Google reviewer said.
If you stay overnight in Islamorada, it's easy to avoid big resorts in favor of more classic roadside inns and motels. With views over the Morada Bay, for example, there's the Casa Morada, a boutique motel recommended by Garden & Gun as a retro stay for a Southern road trip. It boasts the accoutrements of a 1970s beachside lodging — including low-rise suites, sun decks, and a pool circled with lounge chairs — while still feeling fresh. Walk five minutes down the street, and you've also got the Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, a popular bayfront joint rated 4.4 stars on Google where you can catch live music and watch the sunset.
Cedar Key
Less famous than the keys off of Florida's southern tip, Cedar Key has benefitted from its relative seclusion compared to the other Florida keys. It sits a bit over an hour by car southwest of Gainesville and is an old fishing village that a Business Insider article called "frozen in time." The small town has a true Old Florida feel, with its stilted houses, working docks, and lack of big developments. "It is a quiet place – some days almost sleepy – yet the tiny town has a fun and funky vibe. The local residents have not welcomed chain restaurants or hotels, nor allowed large real estate developments," as blogger Westward We Wander described.
A must-do when you're in Cedar Key is trying out some of its locally loved seafood restaurants. One spot recommended by Westward We Wander is Steamers, which specializes in clams. The restaurant has a waterfront deck and nautical decor that lends it a vintage atmosphere. Another place that gets good reviews is The Prickly Palm, which has 4.9 stars on Google. It's a cafe with some breakfast and lunch options (including acai bowls), and it has a squat, pink-toned facade that's perfectly '70s in spirit.
While other tourist-heavy Florida cities boast flashy attractions, Cedar Key's main attraction has remained its nature. It's surrounded by salt marshes, mangroves, and wooded islands. The Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuge encompasses the town across a series of islands, open to visitors for paddling and wildlife spotting. You could also walk along the Railroad Trestle Nature Trail, a short route following an old railroad line, to get some wild scenery without venturing beyond the town.
Mount Dora
Set on the waterfront of Lake Dora, Mount Dora is an underrated, artsy gem of Central Florida. It hosts art fairs, antique stores, and yacht club-style restaurants. Much of the town caters to daytime leisure rather than the high-octane nightlife Florida cities like Orlando, a 40-minute drive away, are known for. Blogger Florida Traveler described Mount Dora as "loaded with shops, particularly antiques and art galleries, fun restaurants, historic buildings, and interesting lake and town events."
With antiques being the town's specialty, one of the local highlights is the Renninger's flea and farmers market, which takes place every Saturday and Sunday. It's a massive event for finding vintage treasures, carrying on the antique and crafts boom of the late 20th century, and is spread across 117 acres both indoors and outside. One of its buildings is the Antique Center, where close to 200 vendors have booths. "Vendors come from all around the world to be here, so there is a huge variety of things that you can't find in other shows," a Tripadvisor reviewer reported. If you're on an antique crawl, another event that might be worth checking out is the Classic Car Show in Eustis, a town just 15 minutes by car north of Mount Dora, taking place roughly once a month.
For dining, one place that Florida Traveler recommended is The Goblin Market, located in a quaint house in Mount Dora's historic district. It's an upscale restaurant with dining rooms filled with antiques and books. A beloved seafood option is Pisces Rising, which holds 4.4 stars on Google and is housed in a preserved bungalow home by the lake.
Matlacha
To get a taste of the bohemian side of '70s Florida, you might make a detour to Matlacha, the little artists' island on the way to Pine Island, about a 25-minute drive from Fort Myers. According to Florida writer Art SWFL, Matlacha began as a fishing village, but after a ban on net fishing on the island, "the shacks and bungalows that the fishermen once called home are now splashed with bright funky colors" and serve as everything from colorful motels to seafood shacks, plus, of course, many art galleries.
An art tour of Matlacha is essential if you spend some time on the island. One groovy place to add to your itinerary is the Matlacha Menagerie. The complex is both an art gallery showcasing locally made works and a shop with eclectic finds, from home decor to souvenirs, all housed in a whimsically decorated shack. A Google reviewer described it positively: "Very cute shop with unique, artistic creations in a beautiful setting where you can meander the pathway outside." Neighboring the Matlacha Menagerie is another well-known gallery, the Lovegrove Gallery, though as of this writing, it's temporarily closed from hurricane damage.
Something you might notice while walking around Matlacha is its truly easy-going, Old Florida pace. As Art SWFL explained, "There are no traffic lights, schools or churches on this tiny isle, and while cheerful and friendly, the 750 or so year-round residents are rarely in a hurry." A relaxed way to get a snapshot of the island is on a paddling tour. Matlacha Outfitters is a well-reviewed standby — holding 4.8 stars on Google — to rent a kayak and paddle among the island's mangroves. Across from the rental shop is the Yucatan Waterfront Tiki Bar & Grill, a lively spot to unwind afterwards.
New Smyrna Beach
Anyone wanting to catch a wave should consider a trip to New Smyrna Beach, a wildly underrated city on the Atlantic coast. It was once named among the top 20 surf towns in the world by National Geographic, with 17 miles of beach to cruise and bar decks spilling out onto the sand (though National Geographic warns against coming during spring break season, when the town is a party magnet). According to NSB Watch, which is based in New Smyrna, the town also had a growth spurt in the '60s and '70s, coinciding with an influx of vacationers and snowbirds, and much of the town seems to have kept the tone of that era.
New Smyrna Beach's main drag is Flagler Avenue, a well-known strip that ends at the Atlantic Ocean, with pastel-colored shops and old beach bars lining it all the way. A mini strip mall there is home to Treats on the Beach, with 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor, where you can grab an ice cream cone to take on a walk down to the oceanfront. Local blogger The Weekend Fox recommends The Bounty for an evening stop on Flagler Avenue, which they described as "one of the coolest bars in town located at the top of Flagler Tavern."
One of the unique traditions of New Smyrna Beach, recalling its olden days, is its drive-on beaches. They're just what they sound like — cars can roll up right onto the sand, and you can sit on the hood watching the sunset. Beach driving is free for locals, while visitors will have to buy a pass, with both daily and annual options available. Just look out for areas of the beach designated "natural" and "traffic-free" zones, where beach driving is prohibited to protect the sand dunes and nesting turtles.