5 'Old Florida' Towns Where You Can Still See The Sunshine State Like It Was In The '70s

Though Key West might be the most famed of the Florida Keys (and its 1970s ties to Jimmy Buffett are legendary), it's Islamorada in the Upper Keys that's remained more laid-back over the decades as Key West has become a busy tourist magnet. "As a 20 year resident, Islamorada is a bit more classy, quiet, good restaurants, great diving and fishing, good tours of the surrounding islands and waters," a Facebook user shared.

All around Islamorada, you'll find tiki bars, fishing lodges, and cabanas by the ocean that lend the island town its 1970s feel. If you want to head to a beach without the crowds of the present-day hotspots, Anne's Beach is a secret picnicking paradise with natural sand on the island. Another nostalgic seaside spot is Bud n' Mary's Marina, which has been around since the 1940s but was acquired by its current owners in 1978, per its website. The marina still has a throwback charm. "This is one of those hidden gems in the keys. Stop in for breakfast and lunch and check the place out. Its old school Keys," one Google reviewer said.

If you stay overnight in Islamorada, it's easy to avoid big resorts in favor of more classic roadside inns and motels. With views over the Morada Bay, for example, there's the Casa Morada, a boutique motel recommended by Garden & Gun as a retro stay for a Southern road trip. It boasts the accoutrements of a 1970s beachside lodging — including low-rise suites, sun decks, and a pool circled with lounge chairs — while still feeling fresh. Walk five minutes down the street, and you've also got the Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, a popular bayfront joint rated 4.4 stars on Google where you can catch live music and watch the sunset.