4 Beautiful American Cities That Have Never Seen Snow, According To Data

If you're seeking snow in the U.S., you probably already know about the five states that get the most snow. But 2026 threw that list on its head, when Winter Storm Fern stretched roughly 2,000 miles and dumped over 6 inches of snow in unlikely places, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Tulsa, and Little Rock, covering a broad swath of the continental U.S., from New Mexico all the way to Maine. Yet some places escaped getting a wintry glaze, as they always seem to do. In fact, for those militantly against wintry precipitation, there are a handful of beautiful American cities that have never recorded measurable snowfall.

After Fern, discovering that some parts of the U.S. have historically avoided snowfall altogether may come as a surprise. Doesn't everyone have to deal with the occasional Arctic blast — even Florida? Historical data from the National Weather Service (NWS) shows that even Death Valley received half an inch of snow in 1922. Yet geography — the U.S. spans 3,618,783 square miles — and climate have conspired to create true no-snow zones. Think tropical climates, low latitudes, and warm oceans. Even when an Arctic blast passes through, these cities at worst get chilly rain. Those who enjoy the change in seasons can use this as a list of places to avoid.