America's 5 States With The Most Snow

Blanketing great swathes of the United States every year, heavy snowfalls transform mountain ranges into ski slopes and cute towns into festive winter wonderlands. Travelers unafraid of the chilly climes and interested in creating a cozy winter travel plan oriented around cold-weather adventures can plan to visit these five scenic states.

But, where will you find the most snow? World Population Review collated average snowfall and snow accumulation data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to rank each state. While it varies state-to-state, you can ensure that your stay will be snowy if you visit between December and March, when the U.S. sees its coldest weather. If you're planning any active outdoor adventures, it's worth keeping an eye on local snow forecasts to ensure fresh powder on the New England slopes or deep trenches of snow in the picturesque Alaskan backcountry.

It's essential that you keep safety top of mind when arranging a snow-doused escape. Temperamental weather can have a seriously adverse effect on travel conditions. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly half a million crashes and 2,000 deaths occur each winter. Follow essential road safety tips, including keeping your speed low and your brake pressure steady, to ensure that you stay safe when driving. Staying warm is an equally important factor to consider. Utilize Rick Steves' winter packing tips that won't weigh you down and stock up on heavy coats, hats, gloves, underlayers, and insulated winter boots so that your travel plans are marred by frozen fingers or toes.