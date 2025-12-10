America's 5 States With The Most Snow
Blanketing great swathes of the United States every year, heavy snowfalls transform mountain ranges into ski slopes and cute towns into festive winter wonderlands. Travelers unafraid of the chilly climes and interested in creating a cozy winter travel plan oriented around cold-weather adventures can plan to visit these five scenic states.
But, where will you find the most snow? World Population Review collated average snowfall and snow accumulation data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to rank each state. While it varies state-to-state, you can ensure that your stay will be snowy if you visit between December and March, when the U.S. sees its coldest weather. If you're planning any active outdoor adventures, it's worth keeping an eye on local snow forecasts to ensure fresh powder on the New England slopes or deep trenches of snow in the picturesque Alaskan backcountry.
It's essential that you keep safety top of mind when arranging a snow-doused escape. Temperamental weather can have a seriously adverse effect on travel conditions. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, nearly half a million crashes and 2,000 deaths occur each winter. Follow essential road safety tips, including keeping your speed low and your brake pressure steady, to ensure that you stay safe when driving. Staying warm is an equally important factor to consider. Utilize Rick Steves' winter packing tips that won't weigh you down and stock up on heavy coats, hats, gloves, underlayers, and insulated winter boots so that your travel plans are marred by frozen fingers or toes.
Alaska
It's far from a shock that the northernmost state sees the highest amount of snowfall, getting an average of 64.5 inches annually and 145 days a year with snow on the ground. Its proximity to the Arctic Circle helps Alaska's temperatures dip as low as -70 degrees Fahrenheit. However, for the hardy adventurers prepared to face the brutal weather conditions, the state has a myriad of exciting winter travel opportunities that are only enhanced by the scenic snowfall.
The state's northerly latitude makes it one of the best places on Earth to see the northern lights. Though they're visible across the state, visitors determined to see the light show should orient their plans around interior or Arctic locations under the Auroral Oval. Fairbanks, Coldfoot, and Wiseman are all ideal destinations, according to Travel Alaska. From there, visitors can trudge out through the towering snow banks on a dedicated northern lights viewing tour to spot the astral spectacle.
Though some travelers may plan their entire trip around viewing the aurora, it's not the only thing enticing explorers to visit Alaska after the heavy snow has fallen. There are a number of outdoor recreation options available to winter travelers. There's also backcountry skiing through silent landscapes undisturbed by other tourists, wild ice skating on alpine lakes and frozen fjords, or plummeting down uncrowded ski slopes just minutes from Anchorage. Once the snow buries Alaska, the crowds flee, and outdoor escapes into the vast mountains become an exercise in serenity.
New Hampshire
New England dominates the rest of the list of snowiest U.S. states. New Hampshire, where winter sports and mountain exploration are deeply embedded in the culture, averages 71.4 inches of snowfall annually and 95.3 days with snow on the ground. Its highest summit, Mt. Washington, receives about 23 feet, making it one of the snowiest spots in the entire country. More than 32 ski resorts sit on the sides of the state's mountains, cutting downhill and cross-country trails through the powder that settles on the peaks each year.
While it might be a challenge to drag yourself away from the snow-doused rooftops of New Hampshire's charming little towns, the exhilarating outdoor experiences aren't to be missed on a snowy trip to the state. Venture into the White Mountains to zip down the famous slopes at the Attitash and Loon resorts, or take a late-night excursion to the skiing areas at Crotched Mountain or Pats Peak.
Additionally, New Hampshire is blessed with an extensive network of cross-country ski trails, so you won't have to plummet down the mountainside to enjoy an active winter. While New Hampshire's largest ski area is a White Mountain gem that boasts the "best downhill skiing," Bretton Woods' Nordic Center also has one of the largest trail networks in the region, with over 62 miles traversing the countryside. The resort also has an all-seasons zipline, for those who prefer to get a high angle on the swathes of snow that blanket the mountainside below.
Vermont
Christmas card scenes with snow piled high on cute village roofs, quaint main streets stained white, and brightly dressed skiers dotted across the distant mountain slopes all signify the peak of each snow-drenched winter season in Vermont. The state gets around 98.4 snowy days each year, receiving an average of 89.3 inches annually.
Residents of the Green Mountain State make the most of it, whipping down the alpine runs before cozying up by inn fireplaces. Ideal for both outdoor adventurers and travelers seeking a picturesque winter escape, there are idyllic seasonal escapes to be found across the state. Winter sports enthusiasts have more than 20 dedicated ski areas to explore. Soar downwards on some of the East Coast's most scenic slopes by booking an Epic Pass, which will grant you access to two of the state's top resorts: Stowe Mountain Resort and Okemo Mountain Resort.
If you're more inclined towards pristine powder runs, however, you should head instead to Jay Peak Resort. With more snowfall than any other in the state (an average of 347 inches!), 81 well-groomed trails, and backcountry stashes to explore, it's an uncrowded retreat ideal for experienced skiers. But there are great spots throughout the state, including Smugglers' Notch Resort (with a ski school for newbies), snowshoeing at Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, or snowmobiling over Island Ponds' hundreds of miles of trail.
Maine
Coastal escapes scented by fresh seafood and salty air might not immediately scream wintertime travel, but Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the country, with 99 days of accumulated snowfall and an average of 77.3 inches annually. January sees the most snowfall each year, making it the perfect time to wrap up warm and plan an alternative New England adventure.
Coating the vast forests, burying quaint little hamlets, and even settling on the rugged shoreline rocks, snow transforms Maine's serene scenes. Void of the crowds that gather in the summer season, the popular small towns scattered across the state can be explored at your own pace. Stop into Boothbay Lights to watch the holiday lights twinkle in snow-coated gardens, shop for unique holiday presents in Freeport's many stores, or join the crowds of locals that gather to watch the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden. You can also watch the snow slip by the window of an old school narrow-gauge train, the seasonal Polar Express Train Ride, in Portland.
Outside of the urban hubs, winter sports fans can venture up the inland mountains. Sugarloaf Ski Resorts' 176 trails and glades have excellent options for experienced gliders and new kids on the slopes, while Sunday River Ski Resort hosts a litany of winter events on and off the slopes.
New York
Gleaming through thick coats of snow, the twinkling Christmas lights strung over the streets of New York City attract millions of annual travelers. Blanketing Central Park and piling high on top of streetside parked cars, an average of 55.3 inches of snow falls over the state each year, with 53.4 days of accumulation. While exciting treats, shops, and activities line the streets of New York City each winter season, the state's snowed-under spectacles aren't exclusive to the famous city scenes.
More northerly cities like Buffalo and Rochester see far more snow than their southerly counterpart, and the wider region is packed with cold-weather adventures to experience on a trip to New York. In the Finger Lakes, where most travelers go to soak in the summer sunshine, the winter beckons in a season of slim crowds and festive fun. Visitors seeking a mix of thrills and relaxation can fly down the side of Bristol Mountain before cozying up with a glass at a local winery.
Hardcore skiers may opt to head to Lake Placid, where they can mimic legendary winter Olympians racing along the three towering peaks at Whiteface Mountain, which has 90 downhill and snowboarding trails that stretch over 25 miles. Alternatively, seek adrenaline-spiking thrills on the steep slopes of Gore Mountain, the state's largest ski area with staggering vertical drops and peaceful cross-country trails.
Methodology
This assessment of the U.S.'s snowiest states was established using data collected by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Compiled by World Population Review, 30 years of records were used to calculate the average snowfall for each U.S. state. Two data sets were used: the average annual snowfall and the average number of days with accumulated snow with a depth of 1 inch or more between the years 1980 and 2010.
However, in addition to just having plenty of snowfall, a true winter haven needs to have some opportunities to enjoy it. So we also dug deep into what sets these five states apart from the park in terms of winter sports, ski resorts and lodges, and other unique opportunities for cold-weather fun.