Wisconsin's Scenic Lake Escape Less Than Two Hours From Madison Is A Midwest Gem For Camping And Kayaking

Wisconsin is full of superb natural scenery, from the breathtaking Apostle Islands to the coastal towns of Door County. With some 15,000 lakes spread across the state, it's not difficult to find a lakeside getaway for a bit of peaceful relaxation or fun in the sun. About a 1.5-hour drive north from the lively, scenic city of Madison is Castle Rock Lake, a perfect spot for a weekend escape from the city or a longer vacation.

According to Discover Wisconsin, Castle Rock Lake is the fourth-largest lake in Wisconsin. It's a flowage on the Wisconsin River, created in the late 1940s, and covers about 14,000 acres. The lake has 60 miles of shoreline and is a dreamy destination for outdoor activities. Kayaking and camping are very popular in the area, along with fishing, hiking, birdwatching, and boating. Anglers can cast a line for musky, walleye, and bass, among others, and you may spot wildlife such as a bald eagle, osprey, or white-tailed deer here. While there are so many destinations that make for one of the best Wisconsin lake vacations, Castle Rock Lake is especially well-suited for nature lovers.