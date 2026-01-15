Wisconsin's 5 Best Spots For Lakeside Camping, According To Seasoned Campers

Far from the bland "dairy country" of its popular stereotype, Wisconsin actually has some of the premier destinations in the Midwest, both urban and outdoors. On the urban side, major Wisconsin cities like Milwaukee and Madison have underrated cultural attractions to share with visitors. Even outside of these cities, visitors can find plenty of amazing small towns, like the charming Wisconsin village of Oakfield, nestled between Madison and Green Bay. Still, Wisconsin's cities, as worthwhile as they are, do tend to get overshadowed by even larger Midwestern cities like Chicago. The same cannot be said for Wisconsin's outdoor destinations, however. Rich in authentic Great Lakes-area forests and stunning natural preserves, Wisconsin boasts some of the most spectacular public lands in the Upper Midwest. Within these public lands are some of the region's best campgrounds.

The numerous campgrounds in Wisconsin's national and state parks run the full spectrum of camping options, from premium "glamping" spots to primitive backcountry backpacking adventures. Yet while these kinds of options are present in many states, one area where Wisconsin stands out among camping destinations is its extensive offering of lakes. Like neighboring Minnesota, Wisconsin is a veritable land of lakes, featuring shorelines along two of North America's five Great Lakes, and plenty of smaller, inland lakes to accompany them. Many of Wisconsin's lakes, both big and small, protect extraordinary campgrounds, all offering some of the nation's most beautiful lakeside views to wake up to in the morning. From epic Great Lake coasts to small, intimate forest lakes, these five Wisconsin campgrounds have the best reputations among seasoned campers for unforgettable lakeside camping experiences.