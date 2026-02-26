Calgary's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Walkable, Artsy Paradise With Charming Homes And Shops

While Calgary is perhaps best-known for its famous rodeo, the Calgary Stampede, there are plenty of other spots to explore in Alberta's biggest city. One unique neighborhood you don't want to miss in the metropolis is Inglewood. This is the oldest neighborhood in Calgary — it dates back to 1875, when Fort Calgary was built in this area. Inglewood describes itself as an "off-the-beaten path, local arts and culture hot spot," and it has plenty to offer both visitors and locals. It's easily accessed on foot, with a strong network of independent shops and art venues — plus it's full of beautiful historic homes and heritage buildings.

Inglewood's walkability is one of the best features of the neighborhood. It's a pedestrian-friendly area — and bike-friendly, too. Inglewood residents on Reddit highlight this as one of the major positives of living here. User tonyhawkprosleeper advises that there are "lots of great shops and pubs" nearby, which is echoed by user LicoriceBush, who says, "I can walk almost everywhere I need to go." Fellow user aristos_achaean recommends taking the bike path downtown, regardless of whether you're biking or walking. It's about a 15-minute drive from Inglewood to the city's main airport, Calgary International Airport.