Calgary's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Walkable, Artsy Paradise With Charming Homes And Shops
While Calgary is perhaps best-known for its famous rodeo, the Calgary Stampede, there are plenty of other spots to explore in Alberta's biggest city. One unique neighborhood you don't want to miss in the metropolis is Inglewood. This is the oldest neighborhood in Calgary — it dates back to 1875, when Fort Calgary was built in this area. Inglewood describes itself as an "off-the-beaten path, local arts and culture hot spot," and it has plenty to offer both visitors and locals. It's easily accessed on foot, with a strong network of independent shops and art venues — plus it's full of beautiful historic homes and heritage buildings.
Inglewood's walkability is one of the best features of the neighborhood. It's a pedestrian-friendly area — and bike-friendly, too. Inglewood residents on Reddit highlight this as one of the major positives of living here. User tonyhawkprosleeper advises that there are "lots of great shops and pubs" nearby, which is echoed by user LicoriceBush, who says, "I can walk almost everywhere I need to go." Fellow user aristos_achaean recommends taking the bike path downtown, regardless of whether you're biking or walking. It's about a 15-minute drive from Inglewood to the city's main airport, Calgary International Airport.
Discover arts and heritage in Inglewood
Inglewood is a haven for art lovers and creatives. You can visit Esker Foundation Gallery, a contemporary art gallery that also offers a fantastic view of the Calgary skyline. Crawlspace Gallery, located in the basement of a formerly vacant building, is an artist collective that highlights new artists, while the Collectors' Gallery of Art exhibits pieces from Canadian artists. Head to Ironwood Stage & Grill for live music, or Gravity Inglewood, a coffee shop and music venue which makes up one end of the Music Mile in Calgary. Reddit user aristos_achaean emphasizes the neighborhood's artsy vibe, saying that "artists and creatives are using Inglewood as a space to share their art."
Discover Inglewood's heritage as you explore this vibrant area. Set off on a self-guided walking tour to see some of the many charming homes in the area. There are seven Designated Historical Sites in Inglewood — with some 400 buildings built before 1914 located in the neighborhood. Plintz Real Estate at Century 21 Masters notes that there are "character homes on most of these streets," so it's a top spot to enjoy pretty architecture.
Where to shop, eat, and drink in Inglewood
Browsing the many local, independent shops is one of the best things to do in Inglewood. Head to Fair's Fair Books, the largest used bookstore in Calgary, before checking out the 1 million records at Recordland — this is the biggest record collection for sale in the country. Pick up an iconic white cowboy hat at Smithbilt Hats before losing yourself in the garden-like plant store, Plant. Shop like a local and enjoy the buzzing atmosphere at Inglewood Night Market, which takes place on select dates during the summer months.
Inglewood is one spot to go when you're hungry — and thirsty. Soak up the neighborhood's historic atmosphere at the Deane House, a refined restaurant located on a 1906 property, or at Hose and Hound, a relaxed pub housed in a former 1906 firehall. Enjoy a coffee at Rosso Coffee Roasters, which blends industrial interior design with a welcoming, cozy atmosphere. There are a number of breweries in the area, but be sure to stop by Cold Garden, a microbrewery serving unique craft beers and top-notch vibes.
Alberta was named the "most desirable region" in the world for 2025, and there's plenty to explore beyond Calgary. Visit the youthful Canadian city of Edmonton, which is the province's capital, for fun attractions, entertainment, and shopping — it's just a 3-hour drive away.