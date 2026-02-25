The Essential Compact Travel Adapter You Can Get At Home Depot For $25

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In today's plugged-in world, having the right travel adapter is more important than ever, allowing us to stay charged up no matter where we may be. The best travel adapters are versatile, so you can charge multiple gadgets in countries around the globe. Though it may not be the first place you think of when shopping for travel gear, Home Depot carries a convenient travel adapter at an affordable price.

The Tzumi Dual USB and USB-C Travel Adapter is currently selling for $24.98 and allows you to charge up to three devices at the same time. The adapter can switch between plug shapes that work in the U.K., Europe, United States, and Australia, making it useful for travel in dozens of countries without having to carry multiple adapters. So whether you need to charge your tablet or are desperate to bring your hair straightener abroad, you can be sure to have the proper adapter to plug it in.

Just remember, this is an adapter and not a converter, so you'll want to look at your appliances carefully. Why? Europe, for instance, uses a higher voltage than the United States, so it risks frying your devices unless they are dual voltage. Luckily, these days most electronics are dual voltage, but if you have something older or are unsure, it's worth checking before using something like this adapter, which simply changes the plug shape.