The Essential Compact Travel Adapter You Can Get At Home Depot For $25
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In today's plugged-in world, having the right travel adapter is more important than ever, allowing us to stay charged up no matter where we may be. The best travel adapters are versatile, so you can charge multiple gadgets in countries around the globe. Though it may not be the first place you think of when shopping for travel gear, Home Depot carries a convenient travel adapter at an affordable price.
The Tzumi Dual USB and USB-C Travel Adapter is currently selling for $24.98 and allows you to charge up to three devices at the same time. The adapter can switch between plug shapes that work in the U.K., Europe, United States, and Australia, making it useful for travel in dozens of countries without having to carry multiple adapters. So whether you need to charge your tablet or are desperate to bring your hair straightener abroad, you can be sure to have the proper adapter to plug it in.
Just remember, this is an adapter and not a converter, so you'll want to look at your appliances carefully. Why? Europe, for instance, uses a higher voltage than the United States, so it risks frying your devices unless they are dual voltage. Luckily, these days most electronics are dual voltage, but if you have something older or are unsure, it's worth checking before using something like this adapter, which simply changes the plug shape.
Compact and convenient, this plug adapter works around the world
Home Depot's Tzumi Travel Adapter has dual USB-A ports, as well as a 5V USB-C port that allows for charging a variety of devices. In addition, its universal plug input makes it handy for any small appliance you may be taking overseas with you. The adapter has a convenient LED indicator light that lets you know when it's up and running, and safety features like an automatic turn off and a built-in fuse mean that you can feel secure when plugging in your electronics.
With 4.2 stars across 109 ratings, customers felt happy with the travel adapter, stating that is had served its purpose and was convenient. "Bought this before a trip to Saudi Arabia. Worked great at the hotel, which had a U.K. outlet," writes one user. "Was able to charge phone, camera, computer, and more. Very pleased with [the] product, no issues at all." On the downside, a few users felt that some of the plugs fit too loosely into the outlet, creating a need to support the adapter so that it wouldn't fall out.
Still, the overall consensus is that this affordable travel adapter is the perfect accessory to make using all of your electronics overseas a breeze. Pair it with some of the other great travel accessories we found at Home Depot, and you'll quickly realize that this hardware store is good for way more than just DIY.