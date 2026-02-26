The Bloody Mary Capital Of The World Is A Vibrant Midwest City With An Outrageous Cocktail Culture

Many theories surround the invention of the Bloody Mary, but one lively Midwest city has absolutely contributed to its modern popularity and evolution: Milwaukee. The city is nicknamed the "Brew City" since it's historically known for its beer scene — it's even home to one of America's best German-inspired breweries – however, its cocktail culture is just as inventive. In fact, it's pushed the envelope enough to be coined the "Bloody Mary Capital of the World" after the legendary drink. This tomato juice-vodka mixture is typically complete with a celery garnish, maybe even a small olive. But in 1999 an iconic Milwaukee staple, Sobleman's Pub & Grill, turned up the recipe. The owner, Dave Sobleman, added a cheeseburger on a skewer. Over the top? Maybe, though it was Sobleman's creativity that transformed the Bloody Mary cocktail for the rest of the country (via Wine Enthusiast). Now, it's gone from a presentation to an over-the-top meal — For example, a whole fried chicken atop a mason jar.

Milwaukee has also turned these cocktails into an opportunity for tourism. People participate in self-created or professionally guided "Bloody Mary tours." Travelers discover places like The Wicked Hop in the Historic Third Ward, offering their own unique spin on the cocktail with mozzarella whips as tasty decor. For a more casual outing, customers can visit Sweet Diner, where they get a Bloody Mary topped with a cheese curd. Along the Milwaukee River, visitors fill the patio spaces in private luxury domes at places like Café Benelux. Guests can order the Bloody Mary package, espresso-tini package, or LUX-politan martini tree, elevating the city's mixologist industry beyond Bloody Marys. Then they can explore the city's scenic beaches, Public Market, and Harley Davidson Museum ... as long as they don't have one too many cocktails!