The Bloody Mary Capital Of The World Is A Vibrant Midwest City With An Outrageous Cocktail Culture
Many theories surround the invention of the Bloody Mary, but one lively Midwest city has absolutely contributed to its modern popularity and evolution: Milwaukee. The city is nicknamed the "Brew City" since it's historically known for its beer scene — it's even home to one of America's best German-inspired breweries – however, its cocktail culture is just as inventive. In fact, it's pushed the envelope enough to be coined the "Bloody Mary Capital of the World" after the legendary drink. This tomato juice-vodka mixture is typically complete with a celery garnish, maybe even a small olive. But in 1999 an iconic Milwaukee staple, Sobleman's Pub & Grill, turned up the recipe. The owner, Dave Sobleman, added a cheeseburger on a skewer. Over the top? Maybe, though it was Sobleman's creativity that transformed the Bloody Mary cocktail for the rest of the country (via Wine Enthusiast). Now, it's gone from a presentation to an over-the-top meal — For example, a whole fried chicken atop a mason jar.
Milwaukee has also turned these cocktails into an opportunity for tourism. People participate in self-created or professionally guided "Bloody Mary tours." Travelers discover places like The Wicked Hop in the Historic Third Ward, offering their own unique spin on the cocktail with mozzarella whips as tasty decor. For a more casual outing, customers can visit Sweet Diner, where they get a Bloody Mary topped with a cheese curd. Along the Milwaukee River, visitors fill the patio spaces in private luxury domes at places like Café Benelux. Guests can order the Bloody Mary package, espresso-tini package, or LUX-politan martini tree, elevating the city's mixologist industry beyond Bloody Marys. Then they can explore the city's scenic beaches, Public Market, and Harley Davidson Museum ... as long as they don't have one too many cocktails!
Explore Wisconsin's outrageous Bloody Mary cocktail culture
Milwaukee – America's most vibrant and affordable lake destination — is home to the most Bloody Mary drinkers in the U.S., according to Meanwhile in Wisconsin. With places like Sobleman's Pub & Grill and The Wicked Hop, how can they not be? With fried chicken, shrimp, burgers, celery, and mozzarella whips used to garnish drinks, you won't need to order a dish to eat. The city's reputation as the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest" is only growing with these fun drinks.
With an ever-evolving food and beverage industry, the state has even created the world's first distributed cheese-flavored vodka, perfect for making a delicious Bloody Mary. It's called Cheddka, and (at the time of publication) it's only being sold in the state.
Milwaukee's complex cocktail culture proves there's no right way to make the perfect beverage. Here, bartenders are like mad scientists, constantly playing with locally sourced spirits, like Cheddka, and coming up with new inventions. The cocktail has even inspired weekend festival competitions. One Milwaukee restaurant, Red Maple MKE, won the 2025 Wisconsin's People Choice Award at the annual Bloody Mary Festival, hosted at the Harley Davidson Museum. Red Maple MKE is — interestingly, enough — a Japanese corner bar, proving that no matter how diverse Milwaukee's food and beverage scene is, a mouthwatering cocktail is at the heart of it all. With river views, gastronomy tours, and a vibrant sports scene to boot, Milwaukee's layered culture draws visitors from around the world. For many, though, their most unforgettable memory might just be a chicken-thigh-topped Bloody Mary!