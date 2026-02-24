This US Trusted Traveler Program Just Got Suspended. Here's What To Know Before Flying
More than 40 million people are enrolled in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler Programs — including TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, NEXUS, Sentri, and FAST — designed to streamline the traveler experience when passing through security checks and crossing international borders. But not all of the programs' benefits will be available amid the partial government shutdown that began in mid-February. As of Sunday, February 22, one of the agency's most popular programs, Global Entry, has been suspended.
So what exactly is Global Entry, and what can travelers expect at airports across the United States in the coming days? The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Trusted Traveler Program allows low-risk travelers to pass more quickly through checkpoints when arriving in the United States. Membership requires an application process and an interview, and on approval, Global Entry access is valid for five years. Billed as "the perfect program for frequent international or business travelers," by its administrators, the Global Entry program currently has about 13 million active members.
Experts estimate that Global Entry members spend only five to 10 minutes waiting in line at customs — far shorter than the typical 30 to 90 minutes. Now, while the partial government shutdown continues, Global Entry members will have to wait in the general customs line with all other travelers. Find out more about how government shutdowns can affect travel plans.
Global Entry is temporarily suspended
Since the program hasn't been suspended for long, it's not clear how much Global Entry members will feel an impact. One traveler returning to Dallas from Cancun said that the delay at customs, which lasted about 30 minutes, was definitely longer than the five-minute wait she expected. "We went around about four or five different corners to get to the end of the U.S. line," Blair Perkins told PBS News.
Meanwhile, some professionals in the travel industry have voiced their displeasure, pointing out that travelers will need to quickly adjust their plans in light of the news. "The announcement was issued with extremely short notice to travelers," said Chris Sununu, the CEO of Airlines for America, in a statement, "giving them little time to plan accordingly, which is especially troubling at this time of record air travel." Sununu went on to note that the 43-day government shutdown last fall led to 9,000 flight delays and cancellations, negatively affecting 6 million travelers, and pushed for Congress to seek a quick resolution to what could potentially become a much larger problem.
For now, air travelers should plan on arriving earlier than usual at the airport, whether they're Global Entry members or not. Staffing constraints are an issue during government shutdowns, and longer lines are expected at security checkpoints. Luckily, there's one silver lining for those who invested in a Global Entry membership: all members also have access to TSA PreCheck, another Trusted Traveler Program that's still operating as usual. While TSA PreCheck won't help international travelers move through customs lines any faster, it will likely make security easier to navigate at airports across the U.S. Wondering which program to join? Find out which is truly best: TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.