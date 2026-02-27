Minnesota's Second-Deepest Natural Lake Is A Crystal-Clear Midwest Gem For Swimming And Paddling

The best thing to do on Saganaga Lake is to admire the spectacular natural scenery and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of this remote location. Explore the lake by paddling its many bays and islands — canoe or kayak is the main way to get around here. The lake is massive and can be very windy, so Seagull Outfitters advises paddling close to the shoreline and always staying centered in the canoe. Paddle across to American Point, or along to Saganaga Falls for a gorgeous waterfall in the northeastern part of the lake. The fishing on Saganaga Lake is superb — walleye, northern pike, smallmouth bass, and lake trout are all common here. For a multi-day adventure, try the Seagull to Saganaga canoe trail loop.

With such clear, deep water, swimming is popular on Saganaga Lake. The lake has 78 maintained campsites on the lake, many of which make an excellent base for swimming. Clearwater Historic Lodge recommends Campsite No. 1 as the best on the lake, with a sandy beach that's ideal for swimming in summer. Campsite No. 9 on Englishman Island has a large gravel beach that is another contender for the lake's top swim spot. Kevin Proescholdt, the author's father and conservation director for Wilderness Watch, who has 50-some years of experience canoeing in the Boundary Waters, advises that island campsites are usually sheltered from the wind, making for a more pleasant swim. Travel blogger Traveling Ted recommends Horseshoe Island, stating it's "one of the most beautiful places on earth."

To reach Saganaga Lake, drive from Grand Marais on Lake Superior to the end of the Gunflint Trail, which will take about 1.5 hours. A lot of equipment and planning is required for a canoe trip in the Boundary Waters — outfitters such as Tuscarora Lodge & Canoe Outfitters can provide gear rental, arrange permits, and recommend itineraries and campsites.