These Are America's 5 Most Awe-Inspiring Gothic Churches And Cathedrals To Visit, According To Visitors
Winter is a particularly Gothic time of year. The trees are bare, darkness falls early in the afternoon, and in 2026, yet another iteration of "Wuthering Heights" is in theaters. With temperatures dipping below freezing across much of the country, indoor activities like visiting a museum or touring a historic church can fill a day for travelers of any age. The United States is home to stunning churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples. In this list, we've rounded up five of the country's most awe-inspiring Gothic and Gothic Revival cathedrals, as rated by visitors.
To assemble our picks, we reviewed roundups created by journalists and experts on Gothic art and architecture, as well as blogs, social media posts, and traveler reviews on platforms such as Reddit, Google, and Facebook. While our selection covers only a small fraction of the churches and cathedrals worth visiting nationwide, these five are among the most visited and best-known Neo-Gothic and Gothic Revival landmarks in the U.S.
Washington National Cathedral - Washington, D.C.
Starting in the nation's capital, this Episcopal church is one of the most beautiful cathedrals in the country. It's also one of the newest, with construction only having finished in 1990. Located in northwest Washington, on bustling Wisconsin Avenue, Washington National Cathedral is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike, offering concerts and seasonal gatherings year-round. A stunning example of Gothic Revival architecture, complete with pointed arches, boss stones, flying buttresses, towers, rose windows, and elaborate gardens, this church is a marvel both inside and out. It shouldn't be surprising that in a city designed primarily by a French architect, Washington's cathedral shares many visual similarities with Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Sunday and weekday services are open to the public. If you'd like a more in-depth look at the building itself, there are various ticketed tours available. Self-guided tours of the cathedral are allowed daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., while sightseeing hours may vary depending on services and special events. Tickets for adults are $17 and for children are $12 as of this writing. All children under 5 can enter for free.
You can also take a guided tour of the building or climb the bell tower for a slightly higher admission fee. A visitor remarked in a Google review that it's "a literal jaw-dropping experience. The Gothic architecture is massive and imposing, yet incredibly intricate. Walking through the nave feels like stepping into a movie set. Between the moon rock in the stained glass and the panoramic views of the city, there is something incredible to see at every turn."
St. Patrick's Cathedral - New York City, New York
In Midtown Manhattan, St. Patrick's Cathedral stands as one of New York City's most visited churches and one of the largest Gothic Revival Catholic cathedrals in the U.S., offering free entry and ethereal views. Completed in 1879, it was built during a period of significant Irish immigration, when a larger Roman Catholic cathedral became necessary. One Reddit user wrote, "St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC is the closest I've seen to a European-style Gothic cathedral in the US." Its pointed arches and pinnacles are similar to those of classic Gothic cathedrals in Europe, despite being built hundreds of years after the Gothic architectural movement.
St. Patrick's also contains a crypt beneath the main altar, which serves as the resting place of several archbishops of New York and other prominent Catholics. The area is not generally open for casual exploration and is accessible only during limited tours or special occasions.
While the cathedral is open to the public daily from 6:45 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., it also hosts concerts, including Irish heritage nights. Mass and confession are held every day of the week; Mass is free to attend year-round, except on major Christian holidays like Christmas and Easter, when you may need to purchase a ticket.
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart - Newark, New Jersey
New Jersey is probably not where most people expect to find world-class architecture. However, just across the river from Manhattan is another Gothic church worthy of a medieval European city. The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark is not only visually stunning, but it's also enormous, ranking among the largest Gothic cathedrals in North America.
According to the art history blog A Scholarly Skater, the Gothic cathedral stretches roughly 365 feet and rises about 260 feet, comparable to Westminster Abbey and Notre-Dame. Its sheer scale (45,000 square feet) places it among the largest churches in the United States. "I've been to some of the most important medieval Gothic churches, and yet, I still felt a bit giddy when we pulled up to Sacred Heart," they wrote.
Te exterior of the cathedral features twin spires with pointed details, as is common in many churches of the style, as well as a large, rounded rose glass window centered between them. One visitor wrote of the Cathedral in a Google review, "The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark is truly breathtaking — a masterpiece of architecture and a place that feels timeless ... The interior is even more inspiring. The stained glass windows flood the space with colorful light, and the soaring vaulted ceilings create a sense of peace and awe. Every detail, from the marble altars to the carved wood and mosaics, reflects extraordinary craftsmanship and devotion." Weekday and weekend masses are open to the public and take place at various times in the morning, afternoon, and evening.
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis - St. Louis, Missouri
While most churches on our list share similarities, not all Gothic cathedrals and churches are the same, and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri, proves that. Rounder and less angular than some of the others mentioned, this cathedral incorporates Byzantine and Romanesque influences alongside Gothic elements and features a prominent central dome in addition to twin towers.
It is also known for its mosaics, which were installed between 1912 and 1988. There are more than 83,000 square feet of mosaic artwork inside the cathedral, often cited as the world's largest display of mosaics. Guided tours of the building are offered with a reservation on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can also visit the Mosaic Museum located in the Cathedral Basilica's lower level.
As one visitor wrote of the cathedral in a Google review after a visit, "The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is an absolute must-visit and easily one of the most breathtaking landmarks I've ever stepped into. This place is not just a church — it's a masterpiece of art, history, and architecture." The cathedral is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and masses are held at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 12:05 p.m. daily.
Cathedral of St. John the Divine - New York City, New York
Last but not least, according to visitors, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is not to be missed. It is among the largest churches in the world and the largest Gothic cathedral in the United States. It's also the world's largest Anglican cathedral. Unlike the other four cathedrals on our list, St. John the Divine is not yet complete. It has been an ongoing project for over 130 years, much like La Sagrada Familia, a stunning European church that remains unfinished.
One visitor shared on Reddit that on their tour, they learned, "It's yuuuuuuge! The facade hides the giant dome and flying buttresses. Took a tour there once and learned that it's taking so long to build because they are adamant about building it with medieval techniques." The church features a large rose window, as well as numerous stained-glass windows. A frequent visitor shared in a review on Google, "A true piece of art and history that I wish more and more people were aware of. This place is absolutely gorgeous, both outside and inside. I try to visit every other year, and it still doesn't cease to amaze me."
The cathedral is not just home to church services, but also to exhibits, dance and choral performances, and other cultural events. If you happen to live in New York City, this is not just a great spot to snap some photos, but a venue to keep tabs on.
Methodology
To put together our picks, we reviewed travel roundups, architectural commentary, and visitor reviews to identify Gothic and Gothic Revival cathedrals that are frequently visited and widely praised. While our selection covers only a small fraction of the churches and cathedrals worth visiting around the country, these five are among the most visited and most frequently cited by travelers and hold some form of recognition globally, not just domestically.