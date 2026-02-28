These Are America's 5 Most Awe-Inspiring Gothic Churches And Cathedrals To Visit, According To Visitors

Starting in the nation's capital, this Episcopal church is one of the most beautiful cathedrals in the country. It's also one of the newest, with construction only having finished in 1990. Located in northwest Washington, on bustling Wisconsin Avenue, Washington National Cathedral is a must-visit for tourists and locals alike, offering concerts and seasonal gatherings year-round. A stunning example of Gothic Revival architecture, complete with pointed arches, boss stones, flying buttresses, towers, rose windows, and elaborate gardens, this church is a marvel both inside and out. It shouldn't be surprising that in a city designed primarily by a French architect, Washington's cathedral shares many visual similarities with Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Sunday and weekday services are open to the public. If you'd like a more in-depth look at the building itself, there are various ticketed tours available. Self-guided tours of the cathedral are allowed daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., while sightseeing hours may vary depending on services and special events. Tickets for adults are $17 and for children are $12 as of this writing. All children under 5 can enter for free.

You can also take a guided tour of the building or climb the bell tower for a slightly higher admission fee. A visitor remarked in a Google review that it's "a literal jaw-dropping experience. The Gothic architecture is massive and imposing, yet incredibly intricate. Walking through the nave feels like stepping into a movie set. Between the moon rock in the stained glass and the panoramic views of the city, there is something incredible to see at every turn."