Indiana's Vintage Drive-In Diner Restaurant Serves Top-Notch Root Beer And Savory Bites

There's something about a classic diner that can bring a smile to anyone's face. Whether it's the delight of being able to get a fresh stack of pancakes any time of the day or the simple nostalgia of diner decor, there's no denying that these are feel good restaurants. Any diner lover that finds themselves in west-central Indiana will want to try one of the area's best vintage finds.

Triple XXX Family Restaurant is located 65 miles north of Indianapolis in West Lafayette, just a stone's throw from Purdue University. The diner got its start in 1929 as one more than 100 "thirst stations" (also known as drive-ins) scattered across the United States in the 1920s. The drive-in served up Triple XXX Root Beer, one of America's oldest brands of root beer, before slowly transitioning into a full-fledged restaurant. Today, it stands as Indiana's oldest drive-in restaurant, a reminder of a bygone era.

Currently the only restaurant in the country that serves Triple XXX root beer, this slice of history is now owned by Greg and Carrie Ehresman. The couple took over ownership from Greg's parents in 1999, with Greg having first worked there as a teenage dishwasher in 1969 and later managing the diner. Today, they push forward the legacy of the nearly-100-year-old restaurant, cooking up good eats and serving root beer to everyone in the vibrant Lafayette-West Lafayette metro region.