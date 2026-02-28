Indiana's Vintage Drive-In Diner Restaurant Serves Top-Notch Root Beer And Savory Bites
There's something about a classic diner that can bring a smile to anyone's face. Whether it's the delight of being able to get a fresh stack of pancakes any time of the day or the simple nostalgia of diner decor, there's no denying that these are feel good restaurants. Any diner lover that finds themselves in west-central Indiana will want to try one of the area's best vintage finds.
Triple XXX Family Restaurant is located 65 miles north of Indianapolis in West Lafayette, just a stone's throw from Purdue University. The diner got its start in 1929 as one more than 100 "thirst stations" (also known as drive-ins) scattered across the United States in the 1920s. The drive-in served up Triple XXX Root Beer, one of America's oldest brands of root beer, before slowly transitioning into a full-fledged restaurant. Today, it stands as Indiana's oldest drive-in restaurant, a reminder of a bygone era.
Currently the only restaurant in the country that serves Triple XXX root beer, this slice of history is now owned by Greg and Carrie Ehresman. The couple took over ownership from Greg's parents in 1999, with Greg having first worked there as a teenage dishwasher in 1969 and later managing the diner. Today, they push forward the legacy of the nearly-100-year-old restaurant, cooking up good eats and serving root beer to everyone in the vibrant Lafayette-West Lafayette metro region.
A frosty mug of root beer and mouthwatering burgers make Triple XXX a local favorite
The classic diner is one of many Indiana selections to be showcased on Guy Fieri's popular "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Featured during the opening season of the show, Fieri sampled the diner's Double Cheese Chop Steak, which sits on the menu alongside innovative burgers served with nostalgic condiments like Miracle Whip — and one that's topped with a dollop of peanut butter. All of the burgers are made with 100% sirloin, ground in the diner's kitchen for maximum freshness.
In addition to the classic burgers and fries, Triple XXX serves a full breakfast menu that is available all day. Thick cuts of French toast, steak and eggs, hashbrowns, and toast sit alongside a host of omelets and breakfast sandwiches. Of course, there is the root beer. Still made fresh using the original 1895 recipe, which includes pure cane sugar, you can get it served icy cold in a frosty mug or enjoy an old-fashioned root beer float. The restaurant continues to have a dedicated following, with over 4,600 Google reviews at the time of writing. Customers rave about the food, the ambience, and the incredibly friendly staff, who are always ready to fill up your root beer.
"Talk about an institution with history," writes one Google reviewer. "Don't eat before nor wear anything you don't mind some grease stains [on]. The draft root beer is heavenly, while the burger combos make deciding tough. The staff is awesome." The next time you are crossing the Midwest, add Triple XXX to your list of Indiana diners, along with Goshen's charming South Side Soda Shop and Indianapolis' Historic Steer-In, two other Guy Fieri favorites.