Indiana's '50s-Style Diner In Goshen Has Vintage Charm And Award-Winning Chili

Take a road trip through the Midwest, and you'll find out-of-the-way retro diners that make you feel like you've time-traveled. Whether you're going to a classic American vacation town that boomers used to love or visiting a nostalgic Michigan town that feels straight out of the '50s, finding a place that feels like it's stuck in another time can be a memorable experience. Visitors to Goshen, Indiana, will find exactly that at the charmingly named South Side Soda Shop.

Goshen is located near Indiana's northern border, a little over an hour's drive northwest of Fort Wayne and about two hours south of Grand Rapids, Michigan. With a population of under 35,000 people, Goshen is sometimes described as sleepy and slow-moving. The South Side Soda Shop certainly hasn't changed much through the years. The building was built to be a grocery store in the early 1900s and was transformed into a soda shop in the 1940s. In 1986, it was restored and reopened as an intentionally retro, '50s-style diner; the original soda fountain is still there today. In the '90s, a vintage dining car was added for extra seating. Along with its vintage charm, the diner is known for its award-winning chili and lemon meringue pie. Throughout the years, the South Side Soda Shop has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" more than once, in addition to earning local and national press.