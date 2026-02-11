Indiana's '50s-Style Diner In Goshen Has Vintage Charm And Award-Winning Chili
Take a road trip through the Midwest, and you'll find out-of-the-way retro diners that make you feel like you've time-traveled. Whether you're going to a classic American vacation town that boomers used to love or visiting a nostalgic Michigan town that feels straight out of the '50s, finding a place that feels like it's stuck in another time can be a memorable experience. Visitors to Goshen, Indiana, will find exactly that at the charmingly named South Side Soda Shop.
Goshen is located near Indiana's northern border, a little over an hour's drive northwest of Fort Wayne and about two hours south of Grand Rapids, Michigan. With a population of under 35,000 people, Goshen is sometimes described as sleepy and slow-moving. The South Side Soda Shop certainly hasn't changed much through the years. The building was built to be a grocery store in the early 1900s and was transformed into a soda shop in the 1940s. In 1986, it was restored and reopened as an intentionally retro, '50s-style diner; the original soda fountain is still there today. In the '90s, a vintage dining car was added for extra seating. Along with its vintage charm, the diner is known for its award-winning chili and lemon meringue pie. Throughout the years, the South Side Soda Shop has been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" more than once, in addition to earning local and national press.
What to order at South Side Soda Shop
South Side Soda Shop features plenty of diner classics, including Reuben sandwiches, burgers, and onion rings. Co-owner Nick Boyd is a Philadelphia native and brings a Philly influence to the menu, such as the Philly cheesesteak and the snapping turtle soup. "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" called it "a family-run Triple-D.O.G. in Goshen" that's "still crankin' out killer comfort with their savory snapper soup."
South Side Soda Shop's website notes that its Philly Chili, which is served in a soda glass, has been voted the Michiana area's best chili seven times. The chili is served with egg noodles and topped with sour cream, cheese, and onions. One Tripadvisor reviewer describes it as "very meaty and very good," and another calls it "extremely tasty and seasoned just right." Some foodies come just for the extensive dessert menu. You'll find ice cream sundaes, malts, banana splits, cheesecake, and over 2 dozen kinds of pie. Prices are affordable, too! At the time of writing, entrees range from $4.95 to $21.95, and desserts are between $3.95 and $8.50.
The diner has a dedicated fanbase, with a 4.5 average Google rating with over 1,100 reviews, as well as a 4.1 average Yelp rating with 172 reviews. Frequently mentioned dishes include the Philly cheesesteak, spinach salad, curly fries, and malts, as well as the many flavors of homemade pies. However, the true draw is the vintage vibe. "It feels like an old-fashioned diner from the moment you walk inside. From the delicious diner fare to the sweet waitstaff that calls you 'hon,' this was an experience I won't soon forget," writes one Google reviewer who recommends the Philly cheesesteak, fries, and "the plethora of desserts."