5 Things To Do In Telluride, Colorado Beyond Skiing

Hemmed in by an amphitheater of 13,000-foot-high mountains beside the babbling waters of the San Miguel River, Telluride is a year-round destination that boasts front-row views of Colorado's Rocky Mountains. Most notably, it's famed around the planet for its epic skiing, which was ranked the second-best in all of CO by Skimag.com for its long groomed runs and comparative lack of crowds. Indeed, the stats don't lie: There's roughly 2,000 acres of skiable terrain here, with 148 individual pistes, and a vert drop of nearly 4,000 feet. When winter hits, this one's a real doozy.

But what is there to do in Telluride beyond skiing? What treasures await when you put your skis and salopettes away for a day? Loads, actually. Just take this guide, which digs into five of the top non-skiing activities in town.

It's got a real variety. There are pursuits that promise to get the adrenaline a-pumping just like skiing would — winter hikes and snowshoeing areas amid the Rockies. But there are also more relaxing offerings, like steaming hot springs with views of the mountains, or historic downtown quarters where you can uncover hundreds of years of mining and railroad history.