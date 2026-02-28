Indiana's Overlooked State Park Is A Peaceful Gem With Trails, Camping, And Lake Views
Indiana may be most known for major attractions like the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and national parks like Indiana Dunes. However, don't forget about the Hoosier State's many state parks, which offer scenic getaways in nature. Located in western Indiana is Shakamak State Park, an underrated state park covering 1,766 acres, with pretty scenery and plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. The area was once a forest with deserted coal mines, before it was developed into a park in the 1930s.
This overlooked destination has a peaceful atmosphere, where you might see wildlife like white-tailed deer, hawks, bald eagles, blue heron, and turtles. The park is centered around three manufactured lakes: Lake Shakamak, Lake Lenape, and Lake Kickapoo. The area looks particularly beautiful in autumn, when the fall foliage bursts with colors. Getting out on the water is a must at this state park. Fishing is popular on the lakes — anglers might catch largemouth bass, channel catfish, and blue gill here. There is boat rental available for kayaks, canoes, and rowboats, or you could try paddleboarding. There is also a boat launch on each lake that provides easy access to the water — but note that only electric motors are allowed here, which helps protect the quiet serenity of the lakes. Swimming is not allowed in Lake Shakamak, but there is a pool with waterslides, open seasonally, that provides lots of aquatic fun. Visit the most beautiful islands around Indiana for more time out on the water while traveling the state.
Hiking and camping at Shakamak State Park
Hikers will want to hit the trails here — there are seven different hiking trails around Shakamak State Park, of varying length and difficulty. Trail 1 is a 3.95-mile loop, starting near the pool area, that meanders around the northern shoreline of Lake Shakamak. It's a top choice for seeing wildlife — you'll see waterfowl by the lake, and previous hikers reported spotting bald eagles here. Set off on the 1.5-mile Trail 2 to see an abandoned coal mine — the coal mine entrance is closed off, but there's an information panel which shares some of the site's history. Many of the trails here go through pine and oak forest.
If you want to spend a night in the great outdoors, set up camp at one of the sites in Shakamak State Park. There are 114 electric sites, 42 non-electric sites, and eight sites with a full hook-up here, plus a group camp. Campground facilities include flush toilets, showers, and hot water, as well as a camp store that's open seasonally. If you'd rather not rough it, there are a range of other accommodations, such as rent-a-camp cabins, family cabins, and cottages. The rent-a-camp cabins are the most basic, with no kitchen or bathroom, while the family cabins have kitchens, bathroom facilities, and living areas. The cottages are the largest and can sleep up to 22 guests.
Shakamak State Park is just outside Jasonville and not far from the breathtaking student city of Bloomington. The closest and most convenient major airport (75 miles away) is Indianapolis International Airport, known for the best customer service in North America. Indiana State Parks have an entrance fee, which varies depending on whether your car has Indiana or out-of-state plates, and there is an extra daily admission charge for the swimming pool at Shakamak State Park.