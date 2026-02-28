Indiana's Overlooked State Park Is A Peaceful Gem With Trails, Camping, And Lake Views

Hikers will want to hit the trails here — there are seven different hiking trails around Shakamak State Park, of varying length and difficulty. Trail 1 is a 3.95-mile loop, starting near the pool area, that meanders around the northern shoreline of Lake Shakamak. It's a top choice for seeing wildlife — you'll see waterfowl by the lake, and previous hikers reported spotting bald eagles here. Set off on the 1.5-mile Trail 2 to see an abandoned coal mine — the coal mine entrance is closed off, but there's an information panel which shares some of the site's history. Many of the trails here go through pine and oak forest.

If you want to spend a night in the great outdoors, set up camp at one of the sites in Shakamak State Park. There are 114 electric sites, 42 non-electric sites, and eight sites with a full hook-up here, plus a group camp. Campground facilities include flush toilets, showers, and hot water, as well as a camp store that's open seasonally. If you'd rather not rough it, there are a range of other accommodations, such as rent-a-camp cabins, family cabins, and cottages. The rent-a-camp cabins are the most basic, with no kitchen or bathroom, while the family cabins have kitchens, bathroom facilities, and living areas. The cottages are the largest and can sleep up to 22 guests.

Shakamak State Park is just outside Jasonville and not far from the breathtaking student city of Bloomington. The closest and most convenient major airport (75 miles away) is Indianapolis International Airport, known for the best customer service in North America. Indiana State Parks have an entrance fee, which varies depending on whether your car has Indiana or out-of-state plates, and there is an extra daily admission charge for the swimming pool at Shakamak State Park.