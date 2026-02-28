The Compact And Portable Camping Stove You Can Buy At Home Depot For Under $40

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're an experienced thru-hiker or a new-to-the-game camper who is still finding their style, there's one thing all wilderness lovers will find rewarding — a hearty and hot meal after a long day exploring. Enjoying your favorite food with scenic views all around is a simple luxury that all outdoorsy travelers can relate to, especially the ones who love to enjoy nature without sacrificing too much. However, whipping up a proper meal requires more than packing the right ingredients — it also requires a reliable stove that holds up. In fact, a good (and, preferably, affordable) camping stove is often cited as an essential camping item to pack for all sorts of overnight adventures. Luckily, Home Depot carries one that's easy to set up, is remarkably compact, and doesn't cost a fortune: the Gas One Dual Fuel Camp Stove that retails for just $29.99.

The Gas One Dual Fuel Camp Stove is a single-burner stove that runs on both butane and propane (though fuel is not included). As per the specs, it weighs around 3.3 pounds and nests in a carrying case with secure locks, which makes it easy to pack for all sorts of adventures. The controls are easy to use, too, with a heat-controlling knob and auto-ignition. Plus, there's an automatic shut-off safety function to prevent any fires.

A majority of reviewers back this outdoor gear and say it's both lightweight and efficient, with the stove scoring an overall 4.8 stars (out of 5.0) on Home Depot, with 84 reviews. Additionally, the stove has an overall rating of 4.6 stars from 15,000+ reviewers on Amazon, with around 80% of buyers giving it a 5.0-star rating. Some critical reviews note the case's lower quality and that some burner parts may warp upon usage, though this doesn't seem to be a common complaint.