The Compact And Portable Camping Stove You Can Buy At Home Depot For Under $40
Whether you're an experienced thru-hiker or a new-to-the-game camper who is still finding their style, there's one thing all wilderness lovers will find rewarding — a hearty and hot meal after a long day exploring. Enjoying your favorite food with scenic views all around is a simple luxury that all outdoorsy travelers can relate to, especially the ones who love to enjoy nature without sacrificing too much. However, whipping up a proper meal requires more than packing the right ingredients — it also requires a reliable stove that holds up. In fact, a good (and, preferably, affordable) camping stove is often cited as an essential camping item to pack for all sorts of overnight adventures. Luckily, Home Depot carries one that's easy to set up, is remarkably compact, and doesn't cost a fortune: the Gas One Dual Fuel Camp Stove that retails for just $29.99.
The Gas One Dual Fuel Camp Stove is a single-burner stove that runs on both butane and propane (though fuel is not included). As per the specs, it weighs around 3.3 pounds and nests in a carrying case with secure locks, which makes it easy to pack for all sorts of adventures. The controls are easy to use, too, with a heat-controlling knob and auto-ignition. Plus, there's an automatic shut-off safety function to prevent any fires.
A majority of reviewers back this outdoor gear and say it's both lightweight and efficient, with the stove scoring an overall 4.8 stars (out of 5.0) on Home Depot, with 84 reviews. Additionally, the stove has an overall rating of 4.6 stars from 15,000+ reviewers on Amazon, with around 80% of buyers giving it a 5.0-star rating. Some critical reviews note the case's lower quality and that some burner parts may warp upon usage, though this doesn't seem to be a common complaint.
What to know before camping with the Gas One Dual Fuel Camp Stove
This dual-fuel stove offers 8,000 BTUs of output (considered mid-range), which is enough to boil water or whip up some pancakes. "I use this awesome little stove every day on the tailgate of my truck as I travel around the country for work. This is perfect for making my morning espresso, soup, cooking dinner, etc.," wrote one reviewer on Home Depot. Do note, however, that since there are no dedicated wind guards, the heat generated can be affected in windy environments.
On Clever Hiker's first-hand review of the product, they did mention this lack of wind guards as a drawback, but also wrote that this "omission helps keep this stove light and easy to fit into its little case to transport. And boy, does this thing transport easily!" For those who often camp in windy places, consider checking out the Tabletop Coleman Grill for RV and tent camping that comes with the shield, but it is also on the expensive side.
Another limitation is the single burner, so you can't make multiple meals at once. It can be a drawback for families with small kids. Overall, the stove is more suitable for solo travelers, couples, or those who travel with larger cooking kits but need a backup stove for a picnic fiesta. It's a no-fuss piece of equipment that gets the job done, evenly distributing heat across your cooking surface and standing sturdy thanks to rubber legs on the bottom of the burner. Ready to start meal prepping? Learn how to make your outdoor picnic more enjoyable by keeping critters away from your grub by using a shower cap.