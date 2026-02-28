The Iconic Breaded Pork Tenderloin's Birthplace Is A Charming Indiana Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant
Indiana is home to a proud Hoosier football fanbase, one of America's largest Amish communities, and its signature state dish: the breaded pork tenderloin. While many travelers' eyes dart toward Indianapolis or Fort Wayne — one of the Midwest's most affordable cities — nestled between the two is Huntington. The adorable small town offers natural limestone deposits, sunken gardens, and Nick's Kitchen, the originator of the famous breaded pork tenderloin.
Nick's Kitchen opened in 1908, and its breaded pork tenderloin sandwich soon became an iconic staple of the city. Guests can dig in while sitting on red plush bar stools around a crescent-shaped bar or cushioned booths lining wooden walls, giving the interior an old-school diner ambiance. The hole-in-the-wall hidden gem has an unassuming red-brick exterior that blends with the rest of the street-side buildings, and its self-effacing identity proves that it doesn't need gimmicks to attract customers.
The Indianapolis Star put it on the list of restaurants outside of the city that are worth it. So, if you're taking a road trip northeast of the capital city, Nick's Kitchen should be at the top of the list for your lunch stop. Nick's is in the town's city center, just a short walk away from various shops and cafés, turning a quick lunch stop into an afternoon of exploration.
Customers love the iconic pork tenderloin sandwich at Nick's Kitchen
The restaurant's namesake, Nick Freienstein, was a son of German immigrants. He invented his version of a wiener schnitzel, using pork instead of veal. Then, he turned it into a sandwich, making the tenderloin famously larger than the bun it rests on. It's served with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and a side of fries.
Nick's Kitchen prepares one of the best pork tenderloins in the Hoosier State, according to Visit Indiana — and guests agree! With more than 1,300 reviews, Nick's has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google, with one reviewer saying "it did not disappoint" and that "Nick's absolutely nails it." Customers are impressed that the meat stays moist and tender, despite how thin it is. Other menu item favorites include the onion rings, biscuits and gravy, and pie for dessert — prepared in-house. While the recipe wasn't made at Nick's, the restaurant also serves another Indiana signature sweet: sugar cream pie.
For a town like Huntington, home to about 17,000 people, the breaded pork tenderloin has made a national impact. Road trippers stop by just to try the historic sandwich and are often amazed by its size. The filet is so large that you'll have to take a couple of bites before you even reach the bun, but each crunch will make you come back for more. If you're taking a road trip through Huntington, check out five must-try restaurants where Redditors like to eat in Fort Wayne.