The Iconic Breaded Pork Tenderloin's Birthplace Is A Charming Indiana Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant

Indiana is home to a proud Hoosier football fanbase, one of America's largest Amish communities, and its signature state dish: the breaded pork tenderloin. While many travelers' eyes dart toward Indianapolis or Fort Wayne — one of the Midwest's most affordable cities — nestled between the two is Huntington. The adorable small town offers natural limestone deposits, sunken gardens, and Nick's Kitchen, the originator of the famous breaded pork tenderloin.

Nick's Kitchen opened in 1908, and its breaded pork tenderloin sandwich soon became an iconic staple of the city. Guests can dig in while sitting on red plush bar stools around a crescent-shaped bar or cushioned booths lining wooden walls, giving the interior an old-school diner ambiance. The hole-in-the-wall hidden gem has an unassuming red-brick exterior that blends with the rest of the street-side buildings, and its self-effacing identity proves that it doesn't need gimmicks to attract customers.

The Indianapolis Star put it on the list of restaurants outside of the city that are worth it. So, if you're taking a road trip northeast of the capital city, Nick's Kitchen should be at the top of the list for your lunch stop. Nick's is in the town's city center, just a short walk away from various shops and cafés, turning a quick lunch stop into an afternoon of exploration.