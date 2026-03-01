California's 5 Best Restaurants For High-Quality Dining In Orange County, According To Reviews
When you hear the name Orange County, California, you likely imagine images of sun-soaked beaches, surfers, and the eponymous TV show from the early 2000s. However, those who are not well-acquainted with this area may not realize that the region has an exciting food scene that some believe outshines nearby Los Angeles, a renowned culinary destination. Put simply, Orange County is a gastronomic wonderland with an assortment of global flavors. For instance, the region is home to Little Saigon, where you can chow down on Vietnamese fare, while Santa Ana is celebrated for its Mexican cuisine. When it comes to gourmet and elevated dining, Orange County will not disappoint.
Dotted with chef-driven establishments, multi-course experiences, and more, Orange County is packed with culinary adventures. If you're looking to taste your way through the region and don't know where to start, allow Islands to point you in the right direction with the five best restaurants for high-quality dining in Orange County. Curated by using articles from the Orange County Register, the Michelin Guide, and reviews from past patrons, these are the spots where you can have your next delectable meal in Southern California.
Truly Pizza, Dana Point
Pizza lovers, listen up. Did you know that Orange County is home to what has been named one of the best pizzerias in the country and the world? Located in Dana Point, Truly Pizza creates specialty artisan pies. In an article about Orange County chefs' favorite restaurants, Riley Huddleston from Lido House in Newport Beach told the Orange County Register, "Truly Pizza in Dana Point serves easily one of the top three pizzas I've had in my life. The dough is fluffy and exceptionally light, almost croissant-like in texture." Notably, Truly Pizza uses a technique called micro-blistering to perfect their crust.
Huddleston is one of several chefs who revealed to the Orange County Register that Truly Pizza is one of their go-to restaurants. David Shofner, who was previously the Orange County Business Journal's chef of the year, also praised the establishment and recommends the crispy pepperoni pizza. However, the eatery offers other creative creations (all of which are $30 or under, at the time of writing) like the umami mushroom pizza, featuring onion and garlic sauce with sesame oil. That said, the contemporary two-story structure that houses Truly Pizza is arguably just as impressive as the food. Surrounded by lemon trees, this spot only offers patio seating.
Truly Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are highly recommended, as customers typically have to wait longer than an hour to be seated. Alternatively, you could opt for takeout and have a picnic nearby. There are several green spaces in the area, such as Salt Creek Beach, an Orange County stretch of sand with a grassy park and tide pools.
Chaak Kitchen, Tustin
Located in Old Town Tustin, Chaak Kitchen, founded by celebrated Chef Gabi Patrick, received a Bib Gourmand from the Michelin Guide in 2025. "This is one of the best Mexican restaurants in California — seriously delicious wood-fired food inspired (very loosely) by the Yucatán," wrote Brad A. Johnson, the former food critic for the Orange County Register, in a post where he revealed the best places to eat in the region.
The Los Angeles Times previously named Chaak Kitchen as one of the best Mexican restaurants in Southern California. Although they serve tacos, ceviche, and empanadas, they are widely known for their cochinita pibil. Variations of this dish with Mayan origins feature on their lunch, brunch, and dinner menus, with a reviewer on Yelp describing it as, "Smoked pork perfection that whispers sweet nothings in achiote." For reference, achiote is a spice that is popular in many cuisines.
Decorated with greenery and natural light, Chaak Kitchen's interior gives off tropical-inspired vibes, with a highlight for many patrons being the restaurant's roof (reviewers on Google say that it can be open or closed). You could also dine on the patio overlooking the city's tree-lined streets. Chaak Kitchen is closed on Mondays and is open for dinner Tuesday to Thursday at 5 p.m. The eatery opens at 11 a.m. from Friday to Sunday. Reservations can be made on OpenTable. Diners should be able to find street parking in Old Town Tustin.
Fat of the Land, Santa Ana
Opened in 2024, Fat of the Land serves tapas in a dimly lit dining room with dark floral walls. Gothic vibes aside, reviewers on Yelp (where this establishment has a 4.9 rating) say that the food is beyond exceptional. In fact, Fat of the Land, located in Santa Ana — a vibrant city full of Latino culture, cuisine, and art — was included on Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants in 2026. This local business specializes in European fare — think shareable offerings like steak tartare, Galician octopus, and charcuterie (keep in mind that their website states that the menu does change).
"Every dish was layered with flavors and beautiful textures. You can taste the pride in every bite!" reads a review from Yelp. Moreover, Fat of the Land, considered to be one of the best restaurants in Orange County by Eater Los Angeles, has a 4.8 rating on Google. Reviewers on this platform laud the top-tier customer service, and many say that owner Robert Paetz is typically at the eatery to greet customers and chat about the menu.
Speaking to the Orange County Register, Luis Perez from Lola Gaspar said that he frequents Fat of the Land. "I love sitting at the bar to enjoy their salads and vegetable options, which are just delicious. Great wine and beer selection too," he stated. Fat of the Land is open daily for dinner starting at 5 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. As this establishment only has 25 seats, be sure to make a reservation beforehand. Onsite parking is available.
Rebel Omakase, Laguna Beach
While you should explore SoCal locals' picks for Laguna's coolest beaches, you'll also want to savor this Orange County city's food scene at eateries like Rebel Omakase, a Michelin-starred restaurant. If you've never experienced Japanese omakase-style dining, here's the gist: you'll be served several courses (consisting of sushi and other dishes) without knowing what it is you'll be eating beforehand. It's prepared while you watch, but you're essentially walking into the restaurant without a clue what dinner will be.
In a 2024 interview with the Michelin Guide, Jordan Nakasone, Rebel Omakase's chef, revealed that there are "around 30 different types of fish and shellfish every service." The ingredients are sourced from Japan and prepared on a simple counter. A Google reviewer explained, "The thought and detail that went into each serving was absolutely amazing. It makes you believe [that this is] what food should be all about." Although what you dine on will be a surprise, past customers have been served bites like a Hokkaido scallop, monkfish liver, and uni.
Looking to embark on a culinary journey at Rebel Omakase? Called one of the most splurge-worthy sushi restaurants in Orange County by Eater Los Angeles, Rebel Omakase is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Reservations for lunch or dinner can be made on OpenTable. As of this writing, the former lasts one hour and is priced at $180 per person. Likewise, dinner is two hours and is $350 per person. Reviewers on Yelp say that parking is limited, and some advise arriving as early as possible to nab a spot. This is not a meal you want to be late for, as Rebel Omakase's website states that it starts on the dot.
The Hobbit, Orange
Established in 1972, The Hobbit is one of the oldest restaurants in Orange County. This French-inspired eatery in the city of Orange arguably owes its staying power to its lengthy and immersive culinary experience. When you enter The Hobbit, located in a former home with a stately ambiance, you can expect to stay there for four hours. "From the warm welcome in the wine cellar to the six-course feast (yes, SIX), every detail felt magical," notes a Yelp reviewer. While the menu is periodically updated, the meal features hors d'oeuvres and multiple courses before the entree.
In the past, principal dishes have included everything from filet mignon to garlic crusted halibut. However, before your entree is served, there is an intermission. What is this, you might be asking? As a reviewer on Google (where The Hobbit has a 4.7 rating) says, "You can talk to the chef/cook, you can take pictures, walk around, etc." They added, "They'll let you know when the main course is about to start."
The Hobbit, called one of the most unique restaurants in Orange County by the Orange County Register, is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. As of this writing, this fine-dining establishment charges $150 per person. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable. Be sure to adhere to The Hobbit's cocktail attire dress code. If you're interested in further elevating your meal, consider adding the Sommelier's Wine Pairing for an added fee (The Hobbit has previously received a Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator).
Methodology
Islands kicked off their research for California's five best restaurants for high-quality dining in Orange County by turning to the Orange County Register. Articles from local publications — such as "Where Do Orange County's Top Chefs Eat?" — guided our efforts. A post published by Brad A. Johnson, who was the Orange County Register's restaurant critic from 2012 to 2022, also helped us. We looked through the Michelin Guide and articles from Eater Los Angeles to better understand the region's food scene and to filter our selections.
Truly Pizza, Chaak Kitchen, Fat of the Land, Rebel Omakase, and The Hobbit were chosen to be featured in this article, as they are highly acclaimed in the food world. What's more, they had glowing reviews and ratings from customers, primarily on Yelp and Google, regarding the excellence of their cuisine, ambiance, and service.
In the same vein, these eateries show the range of high-quality dining throughout Orange County, regardless of price. For example, you can shell out at a restaurant like Rebel Omakase or eat a relatively wallet-friendly meal (for Orange County) at Truly Pizza. While a majority of these establishments have opened in the past few years, we included The Hobbit due to its long-standing presence in Orange County.