California's 5 Best Restaurants For High-Quality Dining In Orange County, According To Reviews

Pizza lovers, listen up. Did you know that Orange County is home to what has been named one of the best pizzerias in the country and the world? Located in Dana Point, Truly Pizza creates specialty artisan pies. In an article about Orange County chefs' favorite restaurants, Riley Huddleston from Lido House in Newport Beach told the Orange County Register, "Truly Pizza in Dana Point serves easily one of the top three pizzas I've had in my life. The dough is fluffy and exceptionally light, almost croissant-like in texture." Notably, Truly Pizza uses a technique called micro-blistering to perfect their crust.

Huddleston is one of several chefs who revealed to the Orange County Register that Truly Pizza is one of their go-to restaurants. David Shofner, who was previously the Orange County Business Journal's chef of the year, also praised the establishment and recommends the crispy pepperoni pizza. However, the eatery offers other creative creations (all of which are $30 or under, at the time of writing) like the umami mushroom pizza, featuring onion and garlic sauce with sesame oil. That said, the contemporary two-story structure that houses Truly Pizza is arguably just as impressive as the food. Surrounded by lemon trees, this spot only offers patio seating.

Truly Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are highly recommended, as customers typically have to wait longer than an hour to be seated. Alternatively, you could opt for takeout and have a picnic nearby. There are several green spaces in the area, such as Salt Creek Beach, an Orange County stretch of sand with a grassy park and tide pools.